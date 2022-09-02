If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us Part 1 walkthrough and guide

Our comprehensive walkthrough for The Last Of Us Part 1.
For those who missed out on The Last of Us - whether it was on its inital release on PS3 or remaster on PS4 a year later - the PlayStation-exclusive post-apocalyptic yarn was lauded as much for its characters and depth of writing as it was its undeniable technical achievements. Now its been remade for PS5, giving a whole new audience a way to play Naughty Dog's masterpiece.

To help you complete Joel and Ellie's journey across a Clicker infested America, we've put together this The Last Of Us Part 1 walkthrough. There's also a collectible guide, which will help you find everything you need for the Platinum trophy.

The Last Of Us Part 1 Walkthrough

Use this hub to navigate our The Last Of Us Part 1 walkthrough:

The Last Of Us Part 1 - Prologue
How to survive the opening section of The Last Of Us Part 1.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - The Quaratine Zone, 20 years later, Outside, The Slums and The Cargo
A walkthrough for the second chapter, set 20 years after the events of the first.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - The Outskirts, Downtown, Museum and The Capitol Building
How to sneak Ellie to safety without inviting unwelcome attention.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - Bill's Town, The Woods, Safehouse, Graveyard and Car Escape
How to make it to Bill's place in one piece, and deal with all of this chapter's creatures.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - Pittsburgh, Hotel Lobby and Financial District
Our guide to helping Ellie navigate the water, and dealing with a tricky pack of Hunters.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - The Suburbs, Sewers and Sniper Encounter
Stuck in the sewers? We'll show you how to make it all the way through this tricky chapter.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - Tommy's Dam, Hydroelectric Dam and Ranch House
How to activate the bridge, find Joel's brother, and quickly catch up with Ellie.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - The University, Science Building
Our guide to surviving the university campus, and avoiding the Bloater fight altogether.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - Lakeside Resort, The Hunt, Cabin Resort and David boss fight
Struggling with the Bandit ambush? Here's how to survive the fight.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - Bus Depot, Highway Exit, Underground Tunnel and Underwater escape
Everything you need to know to survive the penultimate part of the game.

The Last Of Us Part 1 - The Firefly Lab, Hospital and Epilogue
How to rescue Ellie and wrap up your first playthrough.

The Last Of Us Part 1 New Game Plus
Ready for more? Here's everything you need to know about the New Game Plus mode.

The Last Of Us Part 1 begins with a short prologue and don't forget to track down the game's many collectibles.

