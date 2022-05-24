The internet is far too horny for Elden Ring's wolfman Blaidd

It seems plenty of people are thirsting after Elden Ring's sexy wolfman Blaidd. So much so, Buzzfeed has done a thirst tweet reaction video with voice actor Scott Arthur.

Blaidd, for the unaware, is an NPC in FromSoftware's epic who's half man and half wolf. He's involved in one of the game's main quests, helps players with one of the major bosses, and has had the furry community in a frenzy.

Welsh voice actor Arthur admits it too. "I know that he's caused quite a stir in the furry world, which I didn't know anything about until I looked on the internet," he says at the start.

He's also keen to clear up how to pronounce the character's name: "So, you pronounce it 'Blithe'. Not Blide, not Blythe - Blithe."

And then the thirst tweets kick in.

"Blaidd is so thicc and hot," says one post. "Please make more sexy animal men, fs, please!" reads another.

"Listen, Miyazaki, that is a request," responds Arthur.

"Not only did they make Blaidd a sexy half-wolf man, they gave him a sexy voice," reads another, which Arthur bashfully reacts to. He even suggests a new version of the game where you can kiss all the characters. Who's in?

So how do all these tweets make him feel? "Warm. Aroused. Comforted. And very loved," he says. "You filthy animals."

Same, Arthur. Same.

If that isn't enough, there's a video with Margit the Fell Omen's voice actor Anthony Howell reacting to tweets - but it's far less thirsty.