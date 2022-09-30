That Pokémon x Ed Sheeran collab song will be in Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon and Ed Sheeran collaboration that was teased last week will actually be featured within upcoming games Violet and Scarlet.

The song, titled Celestial, was released yesterday and its music video features Sheeran going about his daily life as his Pokémon pals join him from a hand-drawn and animated universe.

Upon its release, both Pokémon and Sheeran revealed the song will be featured in Nintendo's upcoming titles.

It's not clear to what extent Celestial will appear in the games, though Sheeran's Twitter account stated it will be "hidden", implying players will have to do some legwork to find it in-game.

Check out the full video featuring Squirtle, Pikachu, Machamp, Snorlax and more: https://t.co/3jhj6QbnpJ pic.twitter.com/5nIRPotcej — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 29, 2022