If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

That Pokémon x Ed Sheeran collab song will be in Scarlet and Violet

Cele-steel yourself.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on
Screenshot from Pokémon x Ed Sheeran Celestial music video

The Pokémon and Ed Sheeran collaboration that was teased last week will actually be featured within upcoming games Violet and Scarlet.

The song, titled Celestial, was released yesterday and its music video features Sheeran going about his daily life as his Pokémon pals join him from a hand-drawn and animated universe.

Upon its release, both Pokémon and Sheeran revealed the song will be featured in Nintendo's upcoming titles.

Watch on YouTube
Ed Sheeran, Pokémon - Celestial.

It's not clear to what extent Celestial will appear in the games, though Sheeran's Twitter account stated it will be "hidden", implying players will have to do some legwork to find it in-game.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch