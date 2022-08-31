Terraria first Steam game to hit a million reviews and maintain Overwhelmingly Positive status

Terraria is the first game on Steam to cross a million reviews and maintain an Overwhelmingly Positive status.

The game has received 1,000,308 reviews, 97.86 percent of which are positive, and has an overall rating of 97.11 percent.

Overwhelmingly Positive games are those with a rating of over 95 percent and at least 500 reviews.

Watch on YouTube Everything New in Terraria 1.4.4

Garry's Mod is also close to achieving this feat, with almost 900,000 reviews and a rating of 95.85 percent.

Terraria is also the game with the fifth highest number of positive reviews, behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, Grand Theft Auto 5, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. However, these games have a lower rating.

Here's how it stacks against games with the most positive number of reviews on Steam 🧐https://t.co/m0hZq94xyY pic.twitter.com/TUGUCB1IB9 — demize 🥚 (@demizegg) August 29, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A sandbox adventure game, Terraria was released on Steam in 2011 and has seen regular updates since.

An update in April added a Don't Starve crossover and better Steam Deck support.

The next update, Labor Of Love, is set to release in late September across all platforms. Check out the video above for all the details, including new items and balance changes.