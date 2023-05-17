Take-Two hints Grand Theft Auto 6 could be out as early as next year

Take-Two has released its latest yearly earnings report and there're intriguing predictions buried within, suggesting Grand Theft Auto 6 could well be launching as soon as next year.

As spotted by IGN, publisher Take-Two is predicting it will generate an absolutely staggering $8B in net bookings for its 2025 fiscal year (beginning April 2024), as it launches "several groundbreaking titles". That's a significant jump up from the $5.3B it's just reported for its financial year 2023, and an even bigger leap from the $3.5B it reported in the year prior, suggesting something major is due between next April and March 2025.

"For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success," Take-Two wrote in its earnings report.

"In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow," the publisher continued. "We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond."

Take-Two's upcoming slate remains a little murky beyond its usual sports titles, but we do know Ken Levine's Judas is on the way, as is a new IP from 31st Union, a new Mafia game from Hangar 13, plus a new BioShock title from Cloud Chamber. That's undoubtedly a promising list, but one that perhaps doesn't quite have the cachet to deliver that estimated $8B and "even higher".

GTA 6, however, which Rockstar finally announced last February after almost a year of rumours and reports, will - barring a reality confounding event - be massive for Take-Two, considering its predecessor made over a $1B USD within 24 hours of release and has gone on to sell over 180m copies. And if it also features a component similar to the money printing GTA Online, that could well account for Take-Two's predictions of "even higher" earnings in FY2026.

Still, as ever, all this remains speculation until Take-Two is ready to say more.