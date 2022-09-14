Sony's live-action Gran Turismo movie casts Stranger Things' David Harbour

Sony's Gran Turismo movie continues to progress, with Stranger Things star David Harbour having now joined the cast.

Sony's live-action Gran Turismo adaptation was announced earlier this year, and confirmation of an 11th August 2023 release date for the movie followed not long after. Harbour is the first member of the cast to be officially revealed (thanks The Hollywood Reporter) and he'll be working alongside District 9 and Elyisum director Neill Blomkamp, who's helming the project.

Blomkamp will be directing from a script by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard), which dramatises an apparently true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills put him on the path toward becoming a professional racecar driver.

According The Hollywood Reporter, David Harbour has signed up to play a retired driver who teaches the teenager to drive.

Gran Turismo is just one of a number of PlayStation game adaptations Sony has in the works, with Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Twisted Metal, and The Last of Us all getting the TV treatment, while Ghost of Tsushima is heading to the big screen.