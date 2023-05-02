If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's the debut trailer for the Gran Turismo movie

On track for August.

Gran Turismo movie
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Sony has released the debut trailer for the Gran Turismo movie.

The video, below, gives us a good idea of what to expect from the film, which is directed by District 9's Neill Blomkamp and stars the sad cop from Stranger Things and the elf who notices they're taking the hobbits to Isengard in Lord of the Rings.

Watch on YouTube

The Gran Turismo movie is about a Gran Turismo fan who enters a competition to become a professional racer. It's based on a true story about Jann Mardenborough, who did just that in real-life.

While the Gran Turismo movie looks and feels a bit like an ad for Gran Turismo (which you'd expect) and Nissan (Blomkamp owns three R35 GTRs, apparently), it also looks like a fun ride. As Donlan put it in our Slack channel earlier, "OMG it's literally Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

In an interview with PlayStation Blog, Blomkamp told fans to expect Easter eggs ranging from imagery from the games, such as the lines you'd take driving the track and the markers and checkpoints, to the awards for levelling up. It's even got some of the in-game victory poses.

Gran Turismo comes out in cinemas in August. What a world.

Comments
