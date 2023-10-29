If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gran Turismo 7 has a "big update" on the way

Lexus LFA 2010! Porsche 992 GT3 RS! Mercedes Benz 190E EVO2!

News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Gran Turismo 7 producer Kaz Yamauchi has teased that "a big update" is coming next week.

In the succinct post shared on Twitter/X – Yamauchi didn't add anything else, I'm afraid – the producer also appended the now customary screenshot that shows off a selection of super-charged cars obscured in shadow.

Let's Play Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Gameplay - POLYPHONY SPREE!

People more familiar with cars than I am are speculating that the seven cars coming in this "big update" are:

  • Lexus LFA 2010
  • Porsche 992 GT3 RS
  • GR-R R33 NISMO 400R
  • Mercedes Benz 190E EVO2
  • Tesla Model 3
  • Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2018
  • Dodge Charger 1969

Beyond speculation about the vehicles themselves, we don't know much else, including what else may be included in the update, such as additional maps or variants. But at least Yamauchi confirmed that we'll find out more next week, so watch this space.

ICYMI, Gran Turismo Sport's online servers will go dark on 31st January 2024. The team confirmed the "end of online service" will begin on 1st December, when DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store, although all previously purchased DLC and "offline portions" of the game will remain accessible after shutdown.

The statement explained that after Gran Turismo Sport's online services are shuttered, the team will then "continue to further improve the online services" for Gran Turismo 7.

