Gran Turismo 7 has a "big update" on the way

Gran Turismo 7 producer Kaz Yamauchi has teased that "a big update" is coming next week.

In the succinct post shared on Twitter/X – Yamauchi didn't add anything else, I'm afraid – the producer also appended the now customary screenshot that shows off a selection of super-charged cars obscured in shadow.

People more familiar with cars than I am are speculating that the seven cars coming in this "big update" are:

Lexus LFA 2010

Porsche 992 GT3 RS

GR-R R33 NISMO 400R

Mercedes Benz 190E EVO2

Tesla Model 3

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2018

Dodge Charger 1969

A big update is coming next week.

来週、大型アップデート来ます。 #GT7 pic.twitter.com/G3PNDb3wno — 山内 一典 (@Kaz_Yamauchi) October 29, 2023

Beyond speculation about the vehicles themselves, we don't know much else, including what else may be included in the update, such as additional maps or variants. But at least Yamauchi confirmed that we'll find out more next week, so watch this space.

ICYMI, Gran Turismo Sport's online servers will go dark on 31st January 2024. The team confirmed the "end of online service" will begin on 1st December, when DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store, although all previously purchased DLC and "offline portions" of the game will remain accessible after shutdown.

The statement explained that after Gran Turismo Sport's online services are shuttered, the team will then "continue to further improve the online services" for Gran Turismo 7.