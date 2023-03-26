5 new cars are coming to Gran Turismo 7 next week

Five new cars are on the way to Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo producer, Kazunori Yamauchi, confirmed they were coming in a cheeky tweet that showed the five vehicles in deep shadow, telling us only that the update was coming "next week", and reminding us that it's "cherry blossom season in Tokyo".

Watch on YouTube Here's the full video review of GT7 on PlayStation VR2.

As is usually the case, fans have already forensically examined the teaser image, and reckon it includes the new Mazda 3, and possibly a Panamera Sport Turismo or an Audi RS5 DTM.

Others hypothesis there's an Alphard Elegance '18, 904 GTS '64, 959 '87, RS5 Turbo DTM '19, Mazda3 '19.

Updates is coming next week.

Updates is coming next week.

来週、アップデート来ます。東京は桜の季節。#GT7 pic.twitter.com/dqPWf5Ebnt — 山内 一典 (@Kaz_Yamauchi) March 25, 2023

Thankfully, we should be able to retire the magnifying glasses and be put out of our misery soon enough – expect more details later this week.

"Coupling Sophy with VR results in one of the most immersive racing experiences you could imagine on console and I'm eager to see where this AI goes next," John wrote in Digital Foundry's Gran Turismo 7 PSVR2 review. "Definitely give it a shot, even if you're not playing the VR update.

"Honestly, I can say the same about GT7 in general. The game has been tweaked and improved significantly since launch and is well worth playing - and if you have PSVR2 and a steering wheel, it goes from a title that's worth playing to an absolutely essential experience. It's light years beyond GT Sport's half-baked VR integration - and one of the best experiences you can get on PSVR2 right now."