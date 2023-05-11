If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gran Turismo 7 helps Bella Ramsey prepare for her driving test, sort of

Practicing those Mercedes bends.

Victoria Kennedy
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

Bella Ramsey, perhaps best known on this site for playing Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us adaptation, has briefly hung up her shivs and bricks to take Gran Turismo 7 for a test drive.

Ramsey, who has previously spoken about her repeated attempts to get a driving licence, is now promoting Sony's racing sim on the PSVR2. "I am about to take my fifth driving test," the actor begins, before admitting she is a bit nervous about the whole ordeal. It should all be ok, right? Because, after all, Ramsey has a nice PSVR2 set and Gran Turismo 7, so she'll get plenty of practice.

Cut to Ramsey tearing her way round Gran Turismo 7's race tracks in her new VR wheels, with an appropriate amount of whooping and mock road rage. But alas, these new found tactics and moves do not work in the real world, and Ramsey does not pass her driving test. "You were doing 80 in a 30," her driving instructor explains. It's a really fun advert, so do check it out for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube
Who needs a licence? Bella Ramsey proves anyone can be a pro behind the wheel in Gran Turismo 7.

As for the wider world of Gran Turismo, the series has been made into a film, and we got a brand new trailer for the Neill Blomkamp-directed adaptation earlier this month.

The Gran Turismo film is all about a Gran Turismo fan who enters a competition to become a professional racer. It's based on a true story about Jann Mardenborough, who did just that in real-life.

Orlando Bloom, who stars in the film alongside Djimon Hounsou, David Harbour and Geri Halliwell Horner, has promised us "body vibrating sound" that will make viewers feel "every jolt [and] every thrill" of the race on the film's release (11th August exclusively in cinemas).

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

