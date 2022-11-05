Geri Halliwell-Horner joins the cast for Sony's upcoming Gran Turismo movie

Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell-Horner and Djimon Hounsou have been cast in Sony's upcoming Gran Turismo movie.

The former is interesting not just because of her "rare narrative screen appearance", as The Hollywood Reporter puts it, but also because the Spice girl is married to team principal of Red Bull's Formula One team, Christian Horner.

Sony's live-action Gran Turismo adaptation was announced earlier this year, and confirmation of an 11th August 2023 release date for the movie followed not long after. Stranger Things' David Harbour was the first member of the cast to be officially revealed with the news he'll be working alongside District 9 and Elyisum director Neill Blomkamp, who's helming the project.

Geri Halliwell-Horner, also known as Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls, has been cast in Sony's upcoming GRAN TURISMO movie, out next August.

As Matt recently summarised for us, Blomkamp will be directing from a script by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard), which dramatises an apparently true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills put him on the path toward becoming a professional racecar driver.

Gran Turismo is just one of a number of PlayStation game adaptations Sony has in the works, with Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Twisted Metal, and The Last of Us all getting the TV treatment, while Ghost of Tsushima is heading to the big screen.