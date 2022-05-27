Sony's Gran Turismo live-action adaptation will be a movie

Yesterday, Sony announced plans for a further swathe of PlayStation game adaptations, and noted it had greenlit both a Horizon Zero Dawn series for Netflix and a God of War show for Amazon.

There was also the briefest of confirmations for a more mysterious Gran Turismo project - and now, Deadline has provided a few more details.

For starters, Sony's plan for Gran Turismo is to turn it into a film, though work is still "in very early development". Neill Blomkamp, director of District 13, is reportedly being "eyed" to helm the project.

Of course, Blomkamp is no stranger to the world of video games. Indeed, he's currently working on Off the Grid, a "AAA battle royale third-person shooter" set in a dystopian cyberpunk future. It's due in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As detailed yesterday, Sony is going all-out in its video game adaptation push, following the commercial success of Tom Holland's Uncharted movie.

News of Horizon and God of War TV shows, as well as the Gran Turismo film, follows previous confirmations of a Twisted Metal TV series and Ghost of Tsushima movie.

And, of course, there's the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, which is currently shooting. The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, is set to star as Joel. Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey will play Ellie.