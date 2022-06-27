Sony launches tier-specific PlayStation Plus gift cards

Following reports Sony was discontinuing the sale of its PS Plus retail cards from stores, the company has now released PlayStation gift cards with denominations for its new look subscription service.

As spotted by Push Square, you are now able to purchase a gift card for £84's worth of PS Store credit from outlets such as Amazon UK. This is the annual cost to sign up for PlayStation's new PS Plus Extra tier.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What can Sony do to improve PlayStation Plus Premium?

Similarly, you can buy a voucher for £100, and that would cover someone's Premium subscription for 12 months.

From there, whoever the lucky recipient is, needs only to go onto the PlayStation store and redeem their voucher code.

To accompany the arrival of its updated subscription service last week, Sony has also released a new trailer entitled Mr. Malcom. This spot took viewers from a seemingly normal outing for one man, to a surreal collection of PlayStation inspired Easter eggs ranging from Death Stranding to Subnautica.

Meanwhile, Sony has finally exceeded the number of games it promised to make available as part of its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues, after previously launching the service in other regions with far fewer titles than expected.

Additionally, the company has promised it will provide "NTSC options for a majority" of its Classic Catalogue PlayStation 1 games in the future - though at the time of writing it has not detailed when or for which games.

For the full rundown of everything on offer, Eurogamer's PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra guide has you covered.