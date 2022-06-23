PlayStation Plus Premium will get 60Hz NTSC options in future

PlayStation Plus Premium will get 60Hz NTSC options in futureAs service launches in UK today.
PlayStation Plus Premium has finally completed its planned worldwide rollout, and arrived in the UK and mainland Europe today.
However, many of its Classic Catalogue PlayStation 1 games are available only in their PAL 50Hz versions - a slower standard superceded by the NTSC 60Hz option available elsewhere.
This morning, Sony said it will provide "NTSC options for a majority" of these games in the future - though not detailed when or for which games.
"We're planning to roll out NTSC options for a majority of classic games offered on the PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe plan in Asia, Europe, Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand regions," Sony wrote via its Twitter today.
Eurogamer has a full list of games available via PlayStation Plus Premium, including the 13 titles available from the PS1 era.
These are: Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, I.Q Intelligent Qube, Jumping Flash!, Mr. Driller, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Resident Evil Director's Cut, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!, Wild Arms, Worms Armageddon and Worms World Party.
For the most part, today's European launch covers the same list of games we saw as part of PlayStation Plus Premium's previous North American launch.
However, today did see the arrival of PSP classic Super Stadust Portable, if you know where to find it.
