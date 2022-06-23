Sony exceeds number of promised PlayStation Plus catalogue games

Sony has exceeded the number of games made available as part of its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues by a decent margin.

Fans had been eyeing the service's slow roll-out over the course of the past month through different countries around the world - until its final deployment in the UK and mainland Europe today.

Ahead of time, Sony had promised "up to 400" PlayStation 4 and PS5 games would be available to both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier subscribers - though the initial launch in Asia fell well short. Eurogamer's list of PS4 and PS5 games available today comes to 429.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Was Starfield really a disappointment?

Additionally, Sony had promised "up to 340" retro games, from the PS1, PS2 and PSP eras, plus the PS3 via cloud streaming. Eurogamer's list of retro games available today totals 404.

It's worth noting this number is considerably lower in regions where PS3 game streaming is not available. Eurogamer's list of PS3 games available totals 365 - the bulk of Sony's current Classic Catalogue offering.

In regions without cloud streaming, the service's Premium tier is labelled Deluxe, and it is available for a slightly lower price.

If you're just catching up, Sony's revamped PlayStation Plus service is now live, with price plans set at £11/month or £84 a year for Extra, and £13.50/month or £100 a year for Premium.

Alternatively, you can just stick with the service's past offering. This has been renamed PlayStation Plus Essential, and costs £7/month or £50/year.

For the most part, today's European launch covers the same list of games we saw as part of PlayStation Plus Premium's previous North American launch.

However, today did see the arrival of PSP classic Super Stardust Portable, if you know where to find it.

For the full rundown of everything on offer, Eurogamer's PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra guide has you covered.