PlayStation Plus launches in Asia, though fans say its catalogue has far fewer games than expected

Sony's revamped PlayStation Plus subscription has now begun rolling out worldwide, and is available first in Asia from today.

The launch gives us our first proper look at the service's full catalogue of games - although fans say it contains far fewer titles in its catalogue than previously expected.

Indeed, a guide to PlayStation Plus published yesterday on the PlayStation blog mentions "700" games available across the subscription's various plans - a rough figure we've heard from Sony before - albeit with the caveat that these games will vary "over time and plan".

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Will we subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium, and how does Xbox cope with the loss of Starfield this year?

However, the list of games provided by PlayStation for Asia in the Hong Kong region currently runs to 269 titles, far fewer than the 700 estimate.

There's one major caveat here - this region does not have PS3 streaming games available (indeed, the higher-tier price is named "Deluxe" rather than Premium to denote this). However, there's no expectation of anywhere near 500 PS3 games being available elsewhere to make up the difference.

One smaller caveat: below we've lumped PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game together whereas Sony lists them out separately, though this only affects a handful of titles. Additionally it's worth noting that both our lists below and Sony's own classify a trilogy pack (such as the BioShock Collection) as one title.

(And while we're talking oddities, PlayStation Plus subscribers in Asia have also spotted some PS1 classics are present in their European PAL versions.)

"These games are now available to play as part of the PlayStation Plus Asia launch," a note on PlayStation's website reads. "More titles will be added soon, along with the lists of catalogue games available in each country/region as PlayStation Plus rolls out."

The assumption here is that Sony's figure of 700 games (or slightly fewer without PS3 games in Asia) refers not to the catalogue today, at launch, but to where Sony expects the subscription to grow to at some point in the future.

Still, the difference in that promise and what's available today has been surprising fans. We've contacted Sony specifically to ask about the disparity.

Official launch line up is barely %30 of what was promised in the announcement. Service has 230ish games in total while PS advertised it as 740 in total. Just by going off of PS4/PS5 games it should be 400. Yet its not even 200. I like the service but a terrible launch. — Efecan YSL (@EfecanYsl) May 24, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And we only got 12 PS games, 5 PSP games, 4 PS2 games, For now Deluxe Level just not worth to upgrade at all. — Slzyc (@Slzyc2) May 24, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This also leaves the question of which games will be available when Plus relaunches in other regions - many more? the same initial offering? - up in the air too.

As a reminder, PlayStation Plus relaunches in Europe on 23rd June, following its rollout in North and South America on 13th June, and in Japan on 2nd June. For more, here's our guide to everything we know of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium so far.

PlayStation Plus Extra (219 games)

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

Abzu

Adr1ft

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Alienation

AO Tennis 2

Ashen

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4, PS5)

Avicii Invector

Balan Wonderworld (PS4, PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Child of Light

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4, PS5)

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders 3

Days Gone

Death end re;Quest2

Death Stranding

Death Stranding: Director's Cut

Deliver Us the Moon

Demon's Souls

Desperados 3

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Dreamfall Chapters

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Entwined

Everybody's Golf

Fade to Silence (PS4)

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition (PS4)

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition (PS4)

Far Cry 4 (PS4)

Fighting EX Layer - Standard Version (PS4)

Final Fantasy 7 (PS4)

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered (PS4)

Final Fantasy 9 (PS4)

Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster (PS4)

Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age (PS4)

Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition (PS4)

Flatout 4: Total Insanity (PS4)

For Honor (PS4)

For the King (PS4)

Foreclosed (PS5, PS4)

Friday the 13th: The Game (PS4)

Gabbuchi (PS4)

Get Even (PS4)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS5, PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5, PS4)

God of War (PS4)

Golf with Your Friends (PS4)

Graveyard Keeper (PS4)

Gravity Rush 2 (PS4)

Greedfall (PS5, PS4)

Grip: Combat Racing (PS4)

Gunvolt Chronicles Lumious Avenger 9 (PS4)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition (PS4)

Hello Neighbor (PS4)

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4)

Homefront: The Revolution (PS4)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PS4)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (PS4)

Hotshot Racing (PS4)

How to Survive 2 (PS4)

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition (PS4)

Hue (PS4)

Human Fall Flat (PS5, PS4)

I am Dead (PS5, PS4)

inFamous First Light (PS4)

inFamous Second Son (PS4)

Injustice 2 (PS4)

Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4)

Killzone Shadow Fall (PS4)

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept (PS4)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS4)

Kingdom Two Crowns (PS4)

Knack (PS4)

Kona (PS5, PS4)

Last Day of June (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5, PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5, PS4)

Left Alive (PS4)

Legendary Fishing (PS4)

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (PS4)

LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS4)

Mafia 3: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Magicka 2 (PS4)

Maneater (PS5, PS4)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5, PS4)

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5, PS4)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4)

Matterfall (PS4)

MediEvil (PS4)

Megadimension Neptunia 7 (PS4)

Mighty No. 9 (PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PS4)

Monster Truck Championship (PS5, PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5, PS4)

Moving Out (PS4)

Mudrunner (PS4)

MXGP 2021 (PS5, PS4)

My Friend Pedro (PS4)

My Time at Portia (PS4)

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (PS4)

NBA 2K22 (PS5, PS4)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars (PS4)

Observation (PS4)

Observer: System Redux (PS5)

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (PS4)

Outer Wilds (PS4)

Overcooked! 2 (PS4)

Overpass (PS4)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition (PS4)

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4)

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (PS4)

Pixel Piracy (PS4)

Portal Knights (PS4)

Prison Architect (PS4)

Project Cars 2 (PS4)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Relicta (PS4)

Resogun (PS4)

Returnal (PS5)

Ride 4 (PS5, PS4)

Risk Urban Assault (PS4)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5, PS4)

Secret Neighbor (PS4)

Shadow of the Beast (PS4)

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)

Shadow Warrior 3 (PS4)

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom (PS4)

Sniper Elite 4 (PS4)

Soma (PS4)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (PS4)

South Park: The Stick of Truth (PS4)

Space Crew: Legendary Edition (PS4)

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition (PS4)

Space Hulk: Tactics (PS4)

Space Junkies (PS4)

Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PS4)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PS4)

Steep (PS4)

Steins;Gate Elite (PS4)

Stellaris: Console Edition (PS4)

Surviving Mars (PS4)

Tearaway Unfolded (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5, PS4)

Terraria (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5, PS4)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS4)

The Council - The Complete Season (PS4)

The Crew (PS4)

The Crew 2 (PS4)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (PS4)

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet (PS4)

The Last Guardian (PS4)

The Lego Movie Videogame (PS4)

The Messenger (PS4)

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (PS4)

The Surge (PS4)

The Surge 2 (PS4)

The Technomancer (PS4)

This is the Police (PS4)

This is the Police 2 (PS4)

This War of Mine: The Little Ones (PS4)

Tom Clancy's The Division (PS4)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PS4)

Tour de France 2021 (PS5, PS4)

TowerFall Ascension (PS4)

Trackmania Turbo (PS4)

Transference (PS4)

Trials Fusion (PS4)

Trials of the Blood Dragon (PS4)

Trials Rising (PS4)

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 (PS4)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PS4)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4)

Until Dawn (PS4)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (PS4)

Vampyr (PS4)

Virginia (PS4)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr (PS4)

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Watch Dogs (PS4)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5, PS4)

Werewolves Within (PS4)

Windbound (PS4)

World of Final Fantasy (PS4)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5, PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5, PS4)

XCOM 2 (PS4)

Y School Heroes: Bustlin' School life (PS4)

Yo-Kai Watch 4++ (PS4)

Ys 8: Lacrimosa of DANA (PS4)

Zombi (PS4)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (50 games, without PS3 cloud titles)