Sony battling God of War Ragnarök leaks

God of War developer Sony Santa Monica Studio has said it is doing its best to block Ragnarök spoilers ahead of the game's launch next week - but that ultimately, it cannot completely stop the flood of leaks now spreading online.

Over the weekend, God of War creative director Cory Barlog said it was "completely fucking stupid" fans have to "dodge the spoilers" after retailers began selling Ragnarök copies well ahead of the game's official launch on Wednesday 9th November - still more than a week away.

Now, Sony Santa Monica has offered its own less-sweary official comment, asking fans to be considerate of others, and advising those who wish to remain unspoiled to "mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day" when browsing social media.

Watch on YouTube An official (non-spoilery) look at God of War Ragnarök's story.

Eurogamer has seen numerous video clips of Ragnarök being posted to Twitter and YouTube over the past few days - many of which have now been pulled down.

"We are doing our best to limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots," the studio stated, "but the reality is that we cannot catch everything."

A message from the team. pic.twitter.com/SRE9tSOV6a — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 30, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Over on the studio's official Discord, the company's moderators have announced a zero-tolerance policy even to the mention of leaks occuring, with any discussion on the subject liable to get users banned.

"Overall, it might be best to avoid Discord and social media lest you be spoiled even unintentionally, until you've been able to experience the game yourself," the studio wrote. "Afterwards, we hope you join us for excited discussions with your fellow community members and our development team!"

Eurogamer recently went hands-on with God of War Ragnarök, which our Chris Tapsell said was a "wonderfully soothing return, like easing Kratos' great battle-scarred shoulders into a nice hot Svartalfheim bath".