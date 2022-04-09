Shiny Mudkip, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Swampert best moveset in Pokémon Go

Mudkip is the focus of April’s Community Day Classic event - a Pokémon Go event which increases the spawn rate for a Pokémon highlighted in past Community Day events.

Since Mudkip is a starter Pokémon - giving it the potential to evolve into a powerful Pokémon and making it quite hard to find in the wild - this event is useful for both experienced trainers and newcomers.

This event offers you the chance to find a shiny Mudkip and one with 100% perfect IV stats; if you do find such a Mudkip, we’ve also included Swampert’s best moveset.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Pokémon Legends: Arceus Eurogamer Reviewscast

Mudkip’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go explained April’s Community Day Classic is a great opportunity to find a perfect Mudkip in Pokémon Go. A Mudkip with 100% IV stats can be evolved into a powerful Swampert, which will be a useful team member for both the Great and Ultra Leagues. This Swampert will also be a great contender against grass-type Pokémon in raids. For Mudkip, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 967 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1047 CP Mudkip’s wild CP values align with your current trainer level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we kept to these values for simplicity’s sake. If, however, you’re currently below Level 30, these values will be different.

Mudkip evolution chart: What does Mudkip evolve into? Mudkip has two evolutions - Marshtomp and Swampert - which require 25 Candies and 100 Candies, in turn, to evolve. After evoling into Marshtomp, this evolution line become water and ground-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com) April’s Community Day Classic event runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), which gives you a good amount of time to catch as many Mudkip as you can. The following methods will increase your candy yield during this time: Using a Pinap Berry will double the amount of candy you receive from 3 to 6.

Mega evolving Blastoise, Gyarados, Slowbro and Steelix will increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Mudkip.

Placing a Mudkip as your buddy Pokémon will allow you to gather candy from walking 3km with it. Don’t forget to check the Mudkip’s IV stats or search 3* and 4* to see which ones are worth investing candy in. Swampert’s exclusive move - Hydro Cannon - is available between 2pm to 5pm (local time), but, if you miss this time slot, you can always use an Elite Charged TM. What, however, is the best moveset for Swampert?