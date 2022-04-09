Shiny Mudkip, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Swampert best moveset in Pokémon Go

Shiny Mudkip, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Swampert best moveset in Pokémon GoHow to make the most of April’s Community Day Classic event.
Mudkip is the focus of April’s Community Day Classic event - a Pokémon Go event which increases the spawn rate for a Pokémon highlighted in past Community Day events.
Since Mudkip is a starter Pokémon - giving it the potential to evolve into a powerful Pokémon and making it quite hard to find in the wild - this event is useful for both experienced trainers and newcomers.
This event offers you the chance to find a shiny Mudkip and one with 100% perfect IV stats; if you do find such a Mudkip, we’ve also included Swampert’s best moveset.
Mudkip’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go explained
April’s Community Day Classic is a great opportunity to find a perfect Mudkip in Pokémon Go.
A Mudkip with 100% IV stats can be evolved into a powerful Swampert, which will be a useful team member for both the Great and Ultra Leagues. This Swampert will also be a great contender against grass-type Pokémon in raids.
For Mudkip, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:
- Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 967 CP
- Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1047 CP
Mudkip’s wild CP values align with your current trainer level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we kept to these values for simplicity’s sake. If, however, you’re currently below Level 30, these values will be different.
Mudkip evolution chart: What does Mudkip evolve into?
Mudkip has two evolutions - Marshtomp and Swampert - which require 25 Candies and 100 Candies, in turn, to evolve.
April’s Community Day Classic event runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), which gives you a good amount of time to catch as many Mudkip as you can.
The following methods will increase your candy yield during this time:
- Using a Pinap Berry will double the amount of candy you receive from 3 to 6.
- Mega evolving Blastoise, Gyarados, Slowbro and Steelix will increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Mudkip.
- Placing a Mudkip as your buddy Pokémon will allow you to gather candy from walking 3km with it.
Don’t forget to check the Mudkip’s IV stats or search 3* and 4* to see which ones are worth investing candy in. Swampert’s exclusive move - Hydro Cannon - is available between 2pm to 5pm (local time), but, if you miss this time slot, you can always use an Elite Charged TM.
What, however, is the best moveset for Swampert?
Swampert moves and best moveset recommendation explained
We recommend a moveset of Mud Shot (Fast) and Hydro Cannon (Charged).
Since Hydro Cannon is the best charged move for Swampert, you’ll want to make sure you fully evolve a Mudkip before 5pm (local time) to ensure it learns this move. If you do miss this time slot, the move can be learned through the use of an Elite Charged TM.
If you can afford to unlock Swampert’s second charged move, then we recommend teaching it Earthquake. This powerful ground-type move will give Swampert an advantage over electric, fire, poison, rock and steel-type Pokémon. By teaching Swampert this move, you’ll give it a more varied moveset which is perfect for the Go Battle League.
What lies above is, of course, our opinion and Swampert’s full moveset, accessed using Fast and Charged TMs, is as follows:
Fast Attacks:
- Mud Shot (Ground)
- Water Gun (Water)
Charged Attacks:
- Earthquake (Ground)
- Hydro Cannon (Water) - Community Day and Community Day Classic exclusive move
- Muddy Water (Water)
- Sludge Wave (Poison)
- Surf (Water)
What does shiny Mudkip, shiny Marshtomp and shiny Swampert look like in Pokémon Go?
The chance to catch a shiny form for the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws for any Community Day Classic or Community Day event. This is because the increased shiny rate for any Community Day and how catching Pokémon of the same type naturally increases your chance of encountering shinies.
To find a shiny Pokémon, you first need to start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild. It’s easy to tell if the Pokémon you’ve encountered is a shiny Pokémon, thanks to its alternative colouring, shiny icon next to its name and the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins.
If this is your first time encountering a shiny Mudkip, we recommend using Golden Razz Berries and Ultra Balls to increase your chances of catching it.
Mudkip, Marshtamp, Swampert: Regular vs shiny from r/TheSilphRoad
As shown above, the shiny versions of the Mudkip evolution line enjoy a purple, rather than blue colouring, and a slightly different shade of orange. Shiny Mudkip, and along with its shiny evolutions, were released as part of July 2019’s Community Day.
If you want to evolve a shiny Mudkip, we recommend waiting until the Community Day Classic event is drawing to a close at 5pm (local time). This is because it gives you ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Mudkips and, if so, check their IV stats.
Evolving a shiny Mudkip will allow you to add a shiny Marshtomp and, if you want, shiny Swampert to your collection. Remember - if you do want a shiny Swampert, it’s worth evolving your chosen shiny Mudkip before 5pm (local time) on April 10th so Swampert learns the exclusive charged move - Hydro Cannon.
This Community Day Classic is the perfect opportunity to add a powerful Gen 3 starter Pokémon to your collection and, if you’re lucky, catch some shiny Pokémon. Make sure you take the time to carefully choose which Mudkip you want to invest candy into to make the most of this event.
