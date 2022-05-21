Shiny Alolan Geodude, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Alolan Golem best moveset in Pokémon Go

Shiny Alolan Geodude, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Alolan Golem best moveset in Pokémon GoEverything you need to know about Alolan Geodude’s Community Day!
Alolan Geodude is the chosen Pokémon for May’s Community Day event - a Pokémon Go event which increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon.
Being the final Community Day during the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go, this event spotlights the Alolan form for Geodude and, in turn, the Alolan variants of its evolutions - Graveler and Golem.
This Community Day is the perfect opportunity to catch an Alolan Geodude with 100% perfect IV stats, so knowing the Alolan Golem’s best moveset is a good idea, and a shiny Alolan Geodude.
Alolan Geodude’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go
May’s Community Day is a great opportunity to find an Alolan Geodude with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.
While Alolan Golem doesn’t hold much weight in the Go Battle League, it can be quite useful during raids or attacking Gyms. For this reason, you should still keep an eye out for an Alolan Geodude with 100% perfect IV stats, because you could transform it into a powerful fighter.
For Alolan Geodude, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:
- Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1108 CP
- Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1201 CP
Alolan Geodude’s wild CP value aligns with your current trainer until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.
Alolan Geodude evolution chart: What does Alolan Geodude evolve into?
Alolan Geodude has two evolutions - Alolan Graveler and Alolan Golem - and, in Pokémon Go, you need a total of 125 Geodude candy to complete this evolution line; 25 for evolving Alolan Geodude into Alolan Graveler, then 100 for the final evolution in Alolan Golem.
You can, however, remove the candy requirement for the final evolution by trading an Alolan Graveler with another player.
May’s Community Day event runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), meaning you have a good amount of time to collect as much Geodude candy as possible.
The following methods will help you increase your candy yield:
- Use Pinap Berries to increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Alolan Geodudes.
- This Community Day has a double catch candy bonus, which will also increase the amount you receive from using Pinap Berries.
- Having an Alolan Geodude as your buddy Pokémon to earn some extra candy while walking with it.
- Mega evolving Ampharos, Manectric and Aerodactyl will increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Alolan Geodude.
Don’t forget to check Alolan Geodude’s IV stats or search 3* or 4* to see which ones are worth investing candy in. Alolan Golem’s exclusive fast attack - Rollout - is available between 2pm to 5pm (local time), but, if you miss this time period, you can use an Elite Fast TM to receive this move.
What, however, is Alolan Golem’s best moveset?
Alolan Golem moves and best moveset recommendation
We recommend a moveset of Rock Throw (Fast) and Wild Charge (Charged) for Alolan Golem, with Stone Edge (Charged) if you have enough spare candy and Stardust to unlock its second attack.
Rock Throw is one of the best fast moves in Pokémon Go, due to dealing a high amount of damage per second. This does mean that you need to ignore Alolan Golem’s exclusive Community Day move - Rollout - but, if you wish to experiment, it’s always worth giving the move a go.
When it comes to Charged moves, Wild Charge may deal less damage when compared to Stone Edge, but, since it costs far less energy, you’re more likely to use it in a battle. Still, if you want to utilise Alolan Golem’s rock-type, then Stone Edge is a perfect second charged move that might be what you need to turn a match in your favour.
The above is, of course, only our opinion and Alolan Golem’s full moveset, accessed via Fast and Charged TMs, is as follows:
Fast Moves:
- Rock Throw (Rock)
- Rollout (Rock - Community Day exclusive move)
- Volt Switch (Electric)
Charged Moves:
- Rock Blast (Rock)
- Stone Edge (Rock)
- Wild Charge (Electric)
What do shiny Alolan Geodude, Graveler and Golem look like?
The opportunity to catch a shiny form for the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is due to how the shiny rate for said Pokémon is increased during the event, while you continue to benefit from the natural increase created by catching Pokémon of the same type, which makes it naturally easier to find shiny Pokémon.
To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild. From there, it’s easy if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, shiny icon next to its name and the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins.
Shiny Alolan Geodude, Graveler and Golem were released as part of the Third Anniversary for Pokémon Go event back in June 2019.
Below you can find a preview for these shiny Pokémon, along with the other shiny Alolan Pokémon forms:
Third Anniversary Shiny Alolan debut, shiny models comparison: Rattata, Raticate, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Vulpix, Ninetales, Diglett, Dugtrio, Meowth, Persian, Geodude, Graveler, Golem, Grimer, Muk, and Exeggutor (models via Chrales) from r/TheSilphRoad
As you can see, the shiny Alolan Geodude and its evolution line have a very orange based design, with some splashes of dark grey.
If you want to evolve a shiny Alolan Geodude, we recommend waiting until the final hour - 4pm to 5pm (local time) - of this Community Day. This is because it gives you ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of Alolan Geodudes and gather enough candy to evolve this Pokémon. You may also want to check your shiny Alolan Geodude’s stats.
Evolving a shiny Alolan Geodude will add a shiny Alolan Graveler and, if you want to complete the evolution line, shiny Alolan Golem to your collection. If do fully evolve an Alolan Geodude during this event, the resulting shiny Alolan Golem will know Rollout - the rock-type exclusive fast attack for this Community Day.
This Community Day is a great opportunity to find this Alolan form, especially if you weren’t playing when these forms were originally released, and, if you’re lucky, grow your shiny collection. Just remember to check the IV stats for your Alolan Geodudes before investing candy into them.
Hope you enjoy Alolan Geodude Community Day!
