Shiny Alolan Geodude, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Alolan Golem best moveset in Pokémon Go

Alolan Geodude is the chosen Pokémon for May’s Community Day event - a Pokémon Go event which increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon.

Being the final Community Day during the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go, this event spotlights the Alolan form for Geodude and, in turn, the Alolan variants of its evolutions - Graveler and Golem.

This Community Day is the perfect opportunity to catch an Alolan Geodude with 100% perfect IV stats, so knowing the Alolan Golem’s best moveset is a good idea, and a shiny Alolan Geodude.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.

Alolan Geodude’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go May’s Community Day is a great opportunity to find an Alolan Geodude with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go. While Alolan Golem doesn’t hold much weight in the Go Battle League, it can be quite useful during raids or attacking Gyms. For this reason, you should still keep an eye out for an Alolan Geodude with 100% perfect IV stats, because you could transform it into a powerful fighter. For Alolan Geodude, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1108 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1201 CP Alolan Geodude’s wild CP value aligns with your current trainer until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Alolan Geodude evolution chart: What does Alolan Geodude evolve into? Alolan Geodude has two evolutions - Alolan Graveler and Alolan Golem - and, in Pokémon Go, you need a total of 125 Geodude candy to complete this evolution line; 25 for evolving Alolan Geodude into Alolan Graveler, then 100 for the final evolution in Alolan Golem. You can, however, remove the candy requirement for the final evolution by trading an Alolan Graveler with another player. Unlike Gen 1 Geodude, the Alolan Geodude evolution line are all rock and electric-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com) May’s Community Day event runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), meaning you have a good amount of time to collect as much Geodude candy as possible. The following methods will help you increase your candy yield: Use Pinap Berries to increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Alolan Geodudes.

This Community Day has a double catch candy bonus , which will also increase the amount you receive from using Pinap Berries.

, which will also increase the amount you receive from using Pinap Berries. Having an Alolan Geodude as your buddy Pokémon to earn some extra candy while walking with it.

Mega evolving Ampharos, Manectric and Aerodactyl will increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Alolan Geodude. Don’t forget to check Alolan Geodude’s IV stats or search 3* or 4* to see which ones are worth investing candy in. Alolan Golem’s exclusive fast attack - Rollout - is available between 2pm to 5pm (local time), but, if you miss this time period, you can use an Elite Fast TM to receive this move. What, however, is Alolan Golem’s best moveset?