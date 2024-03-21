Rogue of the Jungle quest steps and rewards for Zarude in Pokémon Go

The Rogue of the Jungle quest is the first time Pokémon Go players have been able to catch Zarude since 2021.

Keep in mind that this is a pay-to-play quest, so, if you haven't caught Zarude yet or want another for your collection, you'll need to spend some money on Pokémon Go.

If you fancy catching a Zaurde, however, then we've got all of the Rogue of the Jungle quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go outlined below.

On this page:

