Rogue of the Jungle quest steps and rewards for Zarude in Pokémon Go
How to catch Zarude in Pokémon Go.
The Rogue of the Jungle quest is the first time Pokémon Go players have been able to catch Zarude since 2021.
Keep in mind that this is a pay-to-play quest, so, if you haven't caught Zarude yet or want another for your collection, you'll need to spend some money on Pokémon Go.
If you fancy catching a Zaurde, however, then we've got all of the Rogue of the Jungle quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go outlined below.
'Rogue of the Jungle' quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go
Rogue of the Jungle is a pay-to-play special research quest in Pokémon Go, with its main attraction being the chance to catch Zarude.
Zarude is a mythical Pokémon from Gen 8 and has only been available in Pokémon Go once before via the pay-to-play Search for Zarude quest back in 2021. Likewise, Rogue of the Jungle is a pay-to-play quest you can purchase until Monday 25th March at 8pm (local time). Thankfully, the lack of deadline means, once brought, you can complete Rogue of the Jungle whenever you like.
Below you'll find all of the Rogue of the Jungle quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Keep an eye out for spoilers:
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Rogue of the Jungle' Step 1 of 5
- Complete 5 Field Research Tasks - 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Catch 25 Grass-type Pokémon - Seedot encounter
- Evolve 3 Grass-type Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries and 2 Fast TMs
'Rogue of the Jungle' Step 2 of 5
- Explore 5 km - Golden Razz Berries
- Catch 25 Dark-type Pokémon - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
- Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokémon - 10 Great Balls
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 5 Hyper Potions and 2 Charged TMs
'Rogue of the Jungle' Step 3 of 5
- Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms - 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Power up 5 Grass-type Pokémon - Cacnea encounter
- Make an Excellent Throw - 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 5 Revives and 1 Incense
'Rogue of the Jungle' Step 4 of 5
- Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks - 2 Golden Razz Berries
- Power up 5 Dark-type Pokémon - Scraggy encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 5 Rare Candies
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 2 Premium Battle Pass
'Rogue of the Jungle' Step 5 of 5
- Win 3 raids - 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - Absol encounter
- Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 10 Zarude Candy
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 3 Mega Zarude Candy and Zarude encounter
The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to catch Poipole. Currently, Verdant Wonders is running and brought players another chance to catch Zarude with Rogue of the Jungle. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
How to get Rogue of the Jungle in Pokémon Go
As mentioned previously, Rogue of the Jungle is a pay-to-play Pokémon Go quest meaning, if you want to catch Zarude, you'll need to purchase it from the in-game store.
Rogue of the Jungle costs £7.99, $7.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency. Tickets are nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoin. You can, however, gift them to Great Friends or higher.
Keep in mind that Rogue of the Jungle will only be on sale until Monday 25th March at 8pm (local time). If you purchase this quest, make sure you receive it before this deadline too or else you won't be able to play through this quest.
Aside from these stipulations, you complete Rogue of the Jungle at your own pace once you've unlocked it due to the lack of deadline.
If you want to purchase Rogue of the Jungle, you need to head to the in-game store via the main Pokémon Go menu. There you'll be able to find a banner for the quest, which, when selected, will offer you the chance to purchase it. Simply select 'Buy' and then go through the payment process for your device. Afterwards, you may have to close and open Pokémon Go for the quest to appear.
During the Verdant Wonders event, purchasing Rogue of the Jungle will also cause the following Pokémon to appear more frequently when you use regular Incense:
- Pansage - In the Asia-Pacific
- Pansear - In Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India
- Panpour - In the Americas
- Cutiefly
- Blue Flower Flabébé - In the Asia-Pacific region
- Orange Flower Flabébé - Worldwide
- Red Flower Flabébé - In Europe, the Middle East and Africa
- White Flower Flabébé - Worldwide
- Yellow Flower Flabébé - In the Americas
- Flower Crown Cottonee
- Zorua
Good luck catching Zarude!