Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge and research tasks

Verdant Wonders gives Pokémon Go players a taste of the jungle as Zarude makes a return in a pay-to-play special research quest, Rogue of the Jungle.

If you don't fancy dropping some money on Pokémon Go, then you can catch the new costume Pokémon - Flower Crown Cottonee and Flower Crown Whimsicott.

While you hunt these new costume Pokémon down, take the time to complete the event-exclusive field research tasks and Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon until Monday 25th March at 8pm (local time). Completing this challenge will reward you with a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal. It's important to note that four of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution. This means that catching them in the wild won't count towards the challenge. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Bulbasaur - In the wild or seasonsal field research task (Power up Pokémon 3 times)

- In the wild or seasonsal field research task (Power up Pokémon 3 times) Ivysaur - Evolve Bulbasaur using 25 Bulbasaur Candy

- Evolve Bulbasaur using 25 Bulbasaur Candy Oddish - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Take 3 snapshots of different wild Grass-type Pokémon)

- In the wild or seasonal field research task (Take 3 snapshots of different wild Grass-type Pokémon) Gloom - Evolve Oddish using 25 Oddish Candy

- Evolve Oddish using 25 Oddish Candy Hoppip - In the wild

- In the wild Skiploom - Evolve Hoppip using 25 Hoppip Candy

- Evolve Hoppip using 25 Hoppip Candy Shroomish - In the wild

- In the wild Breloom - Evolve Shroomish using 50 Shroomish Candy

- Evolve Shroomish using 50 Shroomish Candy Cottonee - In the wild, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon or Walk 1km) or seasonal field research task (Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon)

- In the wild, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon or Walk 1km) or seasonal field research task (Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon) Whimsicott - Evolve Cottonee using a Sun Stone and 50 Cottonee Candy For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust or Flower Crown Cottonee. The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to catch Poipole. Currently, Verdant Wonders is running and brought players another chance to catch Zarude with Rogue of the Jungle. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Verdant Wonders field research tasks in Pokémon Go During Verdant Wonders, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved and completed after Verdant Wonders ends, you might want to complete them during the event as the encounters you earn might help you complete the above Collection Challenges. Here are the Verdant Wonders Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Poliwag, Slugma or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter

reward - Poliwag, Slugma or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter Catch 15 Pokemon reward - Pansage, Pansear or Panpour encounter

reward - Pansage, Pansear or Panpour encounter Walk 1km reward - Vulpix, Marill or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter

reward - Vulpix, Marill or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms rewards - 100 Stardust Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Vulpix and Marill can be caught via the event-exclusive research tasks.

Rogue of the Jungle in Pokémon Go explained Rogue of the Jungle is a pay-to-play special research quest, which offers Pokémon Go players the chance to catch Zarude for the first time since 2021. A Rogue of the Jungle ticket costs £7.99, $7.99 or the equivalent price in your local currency. Tickets are nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoin, but you can gift them to Great Friends or higher. It's also important to note that these tickets will only be on sale until Monday 25th March at 8pm (local time). If you purchase this quest, make sure you receive it before this deadline too or else you won't be able to play through this quest. Aside from these stipulations, you complete Rogue of the Jungle at your own pace once you've unlocked it due to the lack of deadline. Purchasing Rogue of the Jungle will also cause the following Pokémon to appear more frequently when you use regular Incense: Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

Cutiefly

Blue Flower Flabébé - In the Asia-Pacific region

Orange Flower Flabébé - Worldwide

Red Flower Flabébé - In Europe, the Middle East and Africa

White Flower Flabébé - Worldwide

Yellow Flower Flabébé - In the Americas

Flower Crown Cottonee

Zorua