Pokémon Go Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges, research tasks and rewards
Keep an eye out for very small and very large Pokémon!
The Sizeable Surprises event sees XXS and XXL appearing more frequently in the wild throughout Pokémon Go.
As part of this Pokémon Go event, you'll be able to complete the Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges and, as always, a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks.
Sizeable Surprises also marks the release of four new shiny Pokémon - Wimpod, Golisopod, Celesteela and Kartana. (Keep in mind that Celesteela and Kartana are regionally exclusive Pokémon who only appear in five-star raids.) Your chances of encountering a shiny Wailmer have also been increased!
On this page:
Giant Gems Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Giant Gems Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 9th April at 8pm (local time). This means if you want to add another Collection Challenge to your Elite Collector Medal and collect those rewards, you need to catch every Pokémon on the list below before this deadline.
Here are all of the Pokémon in the Giant Gems Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Wailmer - In the wild
- Mantine - In the wild
- Cetoddle - In the wild
- Onix - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 20 Pokémon)
- Snorlax - In the wild, three-star raid, seasonal field research task (Win 2 raids) or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 20 Pokémon)
For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 3000 XP, 10 Pinap Berries and Wailmer encounter.
Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 9th April at 8pm (local time). This means if you want to add another Collection Challenge to your Elite Collector Medal and collect those rewards, you need to catch every Pokémon on the list below before this deadline.
Here are all of the Pokémon in the Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Wimpod - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Catch 7 Pokémon)
- Joltik - In the wild
- Diglett - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Make 5 Nice Throws or Take 3 snapshots of different Ground-type Pokémon)
- Cutiefly - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon)
- Tynamo - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon)
For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 3000 XP, 10 Razz Berries and Wimpod encounter.
The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go. The World of Wonders quest has been updated as part of the Sizeable Surprises event. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Sizeable Surprises field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning a PokéStop during the Sizeable Surprises event in Pokémon Go may result in you earning an event-exclusive field research task. While these tasks can be completed after the event ends, you may find completing them during Sizeable Surprises be quite useful as the Pokémon they offer as rewards can help complete the above Collection Challenges.
Here are the Sizeable Surprises field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Tynamo or Cutiefly encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon reward - Onix or Snorlax encounter
- Catch 3 Wailmer reward - Wailmer encounter
- Catch 3 Wimpod reward - Wimpod encounter
- Win a raid reward - 1 Rare Candy
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about Sizeable Surprises in Pokémon Go
There are three bonuses running throughout the Sizeable Surprises event in Pokémon Go until its end on Tuesday 9th April at 8pm (local time). The first sees you receiving double XP for catching Pokémon using Nice, Great or Excellent Throws - keep in mind this will not stack with the catch XP running as part of the Community Day Classic event on Sunday 7th April.
In keeping with the event's name, you'll also have an increased chance of encountering both XXS and XXL Pokémon, making this event the perfect time to add some progress to your Tiny Pokémon Collector and Jumbo Pokémon Collector Medals. The rates of encountering a shiny Wailmer have also been increased for this event.
This event also includes an update to the World of Wonders special research quest.
Sizeable Surprises marks the release of shiny Wimpod and Golisopod in Pokémon Go. Good luck hunting down these special Bug and Water-type Pokémon - here's to hoping they don't run away from you!
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Sizeable Surprises event:
- Diglett
- Onix
- Snorlax
- Mantine
- Wailmer
- Joltik
- Tynamo
- Cutiefly
- Wimpod
- Cetoddle
Sizeable Surprises also sees the release of shiny Celesteela and Kartana in Pokémon Go. While these Ultra Beasts can only be caught through five-star raids and are exclusive to specific regions - the Northern Hemisphere for Kartana, Southern Hemisphere for Celesteela - you can catch them by using a Remote Raid Pass in conjunction with apps like Poke Genie.
Alongside Celesteela and Kartana, you can fight the following Pokémon in raids during Sizeable Surprises:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Foongus
|Alolan Exeggutor
|Kartana in the Northern Hemipshere
|Mega Charizard X
|Klink
|Galarian Weezing
|Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere
|Espurr
|Gyarados
|Tadbulb
|Snorlax
Finally, PokéStop Showcases will, of course, be running throughout the Sizeable Surprises event in Pokémon Go.
Hope you catch a good selection of very big and very small Pokémon during Sizeable Surprises!