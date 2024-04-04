Pokémon Go Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges, research tasks and rewards

The Sizeable Surprises event sees XXS and XXL appearing more frequently in the wild throughout Pokémon Go.

As part of this Pokémon Go event, you'll be able to complete the Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges and, as always, a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks.

Sizeable Surprises also marks the release of four new shiny Pokémon - Wimpod, Golisopod, Celesteela and Kartana. (Keep in mind that Celesteela and Kartana are regionally exclusive Pokémon who only appear in five-star raids.) Your chances of encountering a shiny Wailmer have also been increased!

On this page:

Giant Gems Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Giant Gems Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 9th April at 8pm (local time). This means if you want to add another Collection Challenge to your Elite Collector Medal and collect those rewards, you need to catch every Pokémon on the list below before this deadline. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Giant Gems Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Wailmer - In the wild

- In the wild Mantine - In the wild

- In the wild Cetoddle - In the wild

- In the wild Onix - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 20 Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 20 Pokémon) Snorlax - In the wild, three-star raid, seasonal field research task (Win 2 raids) or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 20 Pokémon) For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 3000 XP, 10 Pinap Berries and Wailmer encounter.

Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 9th April at 8pm (local time). This means if you want to add another Collection Challenge to your Elite Collector Medal and collect those rewards, you need to catch every Pokémon on the list below before this deadline. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Tiny Treasures Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Wimpod - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Catch 7 Pokémon)

- In the wild or seasonal field research task (Catch 7 Pokémon) Joltik - In the wild

- In the wild Diglett - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Make 5 Nice Throws or Take 3 snapshots of different Ground-type Pokémon)

- In the wild or seasonal field research task (Make 5 Nice Throws or Take 3 snapshots of different Ground-type Pokémon) Cutiefly - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon) Tynamo - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon) For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 3000 XP, 10 Razz Berries and Wimpod encounter.

Sizeable Surprises field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during the Sizeable Surprises event in Pokémon Go may result in you earning an event-exclusive field research task. While these tasks can be completed after the event ends, you may find completing them during Sizeable Surprises be quite useful as the Pokémon they offer as rewards can help complete the above Collection Challenges. Here are the Sizeable Surprises field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Tynamo or Cutiefly encounter

reward - Tynamo or Cutiefly encounter Catch 20 Pokémon reward - Onix or Snorlax encounter

reward - Onix or Snorlax encounter Catch 3 Wailmer reward - Wailmer encounter

reward - Wailmer encounter Catch 3 Wimpod reward - Wimpod encounter

reward - Wimpod encounter Win a raid reward - 1 Rare Candy Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Onix and Snorlax encounters can be earned by completing the Sizeable Surpises field research tasks.