Pokémon Go Raging Battles Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards

Raging Battles, the name suggests, is all about celebrating Fighting-type Pokémon and it's running alongside the Go Battle Week: Timeless Travels event in Pokémon Go.

Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Raging Battles Collection Challenges, event-exclusive field research tasks and catch the Fighting-type Pokémon appearing in the wild.

Best of all, however, this event marks the release of Annihilape in Pokémon Go!

On this page:

Inner Focus Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Inner Focus Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 24th January at 8pm (local time). You'll earn both a set of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal by completing this challenge. Keep in mind that Primeape must be obtained by evolving a Mankey for this Collection Challenge. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Inner Focus Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Mankey - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times) Primeape - Evolve a Mankey using 50 Mankey Candy

- Evolve a Mankey using 50 Mankey Candy Scraggy - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Make 5 Great Throws)

- In the wild or seasonal field research task (Make 5 Great Throws) Lickitung - In the wild

- In the wild Throh - In the wild For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 3000 Stardust and three Charged TMs.

Vital Spirit Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Vital Spirit Collection Challenge is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 24th January at 8pm (local time). Finishing the challenge before this deadline will grant you some rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal. Keep in mind that Primeape must be obtained by evolving a Mankey. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Vital Spirit Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Mankey - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Power up Pokémon 5 times) Primeape - Evolve a Mankey using 50 Mankey Candy

- Evolve a Mankey using 50 Mankey Candy Sableye - In the wild

- In the wild Gligar - In the wild

- In the wild Sawk - In the wild For completing this challenge, you'll receive 3000 Stardust and three Fast TMs.

Raging Battles field research tasks in Pokémon Go Event-exclusive field research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStops during the Raging Battles event in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends, we recommend completing some during the event itself as the Pokémon encounters you earn can help you complete the above Collection Challenges. Here are the Raging Battles field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 3 Fighting-type Pokémon reward - x5 Revives or x5 Hyper Potions

reward - x5 Revives or x5 Hyper Potions Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Mankey encounter

reward - Mankey encounter Win 2 raids reward - 3000 Stardust

reward - 3000 Stardust Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - x1 Mysterious Component Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Image credit: Niantic

Go Battle Week Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go explained The Go Battle Week: Timeless Travels event is running alongside Raging Battles in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 24th January at 8pm (local time). The Great League, Ultra League and Master League are all running during this event, alongside two bonuses. The first is x4 Stardust from win rewards. Though this does not include the end-of-set rewards nor will it stack with the other Go Battle League Stardust bonus running during this event. Secondly, the maximum number of battle sets you can play each day has been increased to 10. This means you can complete a total of 50 battles per day (between 12am to 11:59pm local time). Finally, there are two timed research quests you can complete - one free, one pay-to-play. One of the rewards for the free timed research quest is the Ingo-Style Hat for your avatar. The pay-to-play timed research quest costs $1, or the equivalent pricing tier in your region. Its rewards include Stardust, Rare Candy and one Star Piece. Keep in mind that you do need to complete this quest by Wednesday 24th January at 8pm (local time) to earn all of its rewards.