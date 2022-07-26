Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards for July 2022 and how to redeem Prime Gaming codes

Whether you're new to Pokémon Go, a returning player, or have been trying to catch 'em all since launch, you can get two sets of free July Prime Gaming rewards.

You can't redeem two monthly codes at the same time, however, as a new one is added every two weeks. This means the previous rewards for that month will expire when the new code becomes available.

As long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, it's best to find out how to redeem Prime Gaming codes in Pokémon Go as soon as possible, so you don't miss out on any future Prime Gaming rewards.

Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards for July 2022

As part of Bundle 5, the current Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards for July 2022 are:

x1 Star Piece

x5 Max Revives

x30 Poké Balls

No Lucky Eggs or Egg Incubators this time, but a Star Piece is sure to come in handy during the upcoming Season of Go events, like Hisuian Discoveries and Hisuian Braviary Raid Day.

We'll update this page with the new Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards for Bundle 6 when they're added on Thursday, 28th July.

How to redeem Prime Gaming codes for Pokémon Go

To get Prime Gaming rewards in Pokémon Go, you first need to make sure you have an active Amazon Prime membership, and then claim your code from the Prime Gaming website and redeem it. You'll even get the Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards if you only have a free trial of the subscription service!

Once you're sure that you are subscribed to Amazon Prime and your payment option is up to date, then here's the steps all trainers can take to redeem Prime Gaming codes for Pokémon Go:

Visit Niantic's official rewards website. Sign in with the Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids login linked with your account. Go to the Pokémon Go section of Prime Gaming's website. Sign in to your Amazon account (top right-hand corner). Select the current active bundle. Copy your unique code and paste it into Niantic's official rewards website and 'Submit'. Sign in to Pokémon Go and tap 'OK' when a pop-up screen appears to get your free rewards!

It's important to note that you can't sign in to Niantic's official rewards website with an Apple or Pokémon Trainer Club login, if that's how you usually sign in to the game. You'll have to link either a Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids account to Pokémon Go in order to redeem your Prime Gaming rewards this way.

Alternatively, Android users can use the following method to redeem their Prime Gaming rewards in Pokémon Go:

Go to the Pokémon Go section of Prime Gaming's website. Sign in to your Amazon account (top right-hand corner). Select the current active bundle. Open Pokémon Go and select the Poké Ball menu in the middle, then tap the Shop icon. Scroll to the bottom of the shop and enter your unique code under 'Promos', then tap 'Redeem' to get your free rewards!

Using the above method is a good way to get around the awkward account linking prerequisites for signing into the redemption website, but is unfortunately unavailable for iOS users. Whatever method you use, you have 'five business days' after the rewards refresh to redeem your code and get your rewards.

If you come across any issues claiming your rewards, remember to make sure your Amazon account has an active Prime subscription and that your default payment option hasn't expired.

Previous Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards

Since May 2022 there has been two new Pokémon Go Prime Gaming reward bundles every month - with a new code releasing every two weeks.

To give you an idea of what to expect from future bundles, here's every previous Pokémon Go Prime Gaming reward:

Bundle Month and year Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards Bundle 1 May 2022 x30 Poké Balls

x5 Max Revives

x1 Star Piece Bundle 2 May 2022 x30 Poké Balls

x5 Max Revives

x1 Lucky Egg Bundle 3 June 2022 x30 Poké Balls

x5 Max Revives

x1 Super Incubator Bundle 4 June 2022 x30 Poké Balls

x5 Max Revives

x1 Lucky Egg

Hope you enjoy your Prime Gaming rewards in Pokémon Go!