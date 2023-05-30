Pokémon Go Old Friends New Beginnings quest steps and rewards

Old Friends, New Beginnings is a timed research quest exclusive to European Pokémon Go players.

Released Europe-wide on Tuesday 30th May 2023, Old Friends, New Beginnings has made previous appearances when new languages, such as Spanish, were added to Pokémon Go. It’s a good chance to catch some old Gen 1 favourites!

Below you’ll find the Old Friends, New Beginnings quest steps in Pokémon Go to help you complete this little quest.

