Pokémon Go Old Friends New Beginnings quest steps and rewards
Everything you need to know about this European-exclusive quest.
Old Friends, New Beginnings is a timed research quest exclusive to European Pokémon Go players.
Released Europe-wide on Tuesday 30th May 2023, Old Friends, New Beginnings has made previous appearances when new languages, such as Spanish, were added to Pokémon Go. It’s a good chance to catch some old Gen 1 favourites!
Below you’ll find the Old Friends, New Beginnings quest steps in Pokémon Go to help you complete this little quest.
On this page:
'Old Friends, New Beginnings' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Keep in mind that only Pokémon Go players located in Europe have access to Old Friends, New Beginnings and that it is a timed research quest. This means, if you don’t complete the quest by Wednesday 28th June at 8pm (BST), then you won't be able to earn all of its rewards.
Don’t forget - the following contains spoilers!
'Old Friends, New Beginnings' Step 1 of 2
- Earn 12 Hearts with your Buddy - Bulbasaur encounter
- Earn 3000 XP - Charmander encounter
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times - Squirtle
Rewards: 20 Bulbasaur Candy, 20 Charmander Candy and 20 Squirtle Candy.
'Old Friends, New Beginnings' Step 2 of 2
- Claim reward - 100 Mega Venusaur Mega Energy
- Claim reward - 100 Mega Charizard Mega Energy
- Claim reward - 100 Mega Blastoise Mega Energy
Rewards: 20 Pikachu Candy and Pikachu encounter
How does Old Friends, New Beginnings work in Pokémon Go?
Old Friends, New Beginnings is a timed research quest released exclusively to Pokémon Go players in Europe on Tuesday 30th May. Alongside this timed research quest, European players can also earn double buddy hearts.
Both this bonus and the quest will vanish on Wednesday 28th June at 8pm (BST), so, if they’re available to you, make sure you take advantage of them. The double hearts bonus is especially useful if you’re working through the Wish Granted research quest!
Aside from being exclusive to Europe, Old Friends, New Beginnings works exactly the same as any other timed research quest in Pokémon Go. You must complete it before the deadline arrives to earn its rewards and this is achieved by working through a selection of quest steps, which each consists of a number of challenges.
Good luck completing Old Friends, New Beginnings in Pokémon Go!