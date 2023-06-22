Pokémon Go night and day spawns explained

Night and day in Pokémon Go are one aspect of the in-game weather system that is meant to mirror the real world.

Along with the rest of the weather system — along with most aspects of the game — the diurnal cycle is very poorly explained in Pokémon Go, which makes events like summer 2023’s Solstice Horizons, with daytime and night-time collection challenges, incredibly confusing. On top of that, certain Pokémon with special evolutions only evolve during certain times of day!

Here we’ll cover how this system works, and how you can use it to hunt for the Pokémon you need for Go Battle League and raids. You might even say the comparison between our explanation and Niantic’s is like night and day…

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

When do night and day start in Pokémon Go? Night and day are aspects of the weather system in Pokémon Go, as seen by the Sunny/Clear day/night weather information pages. We also know that the position of the sun in-game is supposed to reflect where the sun is in real life, just as how Nosepass in Pokémon Go will always face magnetic north in the overworld map. Real-time sunset now live in Australia.

by u/TheBilingualSnail in TheSilphRoad To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Thanks to Reddit user TheBilingualSnail for confirming when this change went live. As such, with the sun moving in real time, and neat little nods like your shadow getting longer as the sun gets lower, the game is supposed to switch between night and day at the expected time of sunset in the country you’re currently in. However, just as the game can be slow to update when the weather changes, and is sometimes just plain wrong, Pokémon Go struggles with when day and night start and end. Anecdotal evidence and community reports show that this is particularly true in parts of Europe where night and day are radically different at different times of year, like London the in the winter, when it can be dark at 3:30pm, but day in the world of Pokémon Go, or Oslo in the summer where sunset can be as late as 10pm. The issue is that Niantic’s opacity in how this system works means that players are left to guess. The best bet is to assume (and hope) that if the sun’s up in real life, it’s up in the game.

