Pokémon Go Inkay Limited Research bonuses, field research tasks and wild encounters explained

The Inkay Limited Research event is a short Pokémon Go event all themed around the cute squid Pokémon.

During the Inkay Limited Research, a selection of Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild and there’s a couple of event bonuses for you to enjoy in Pokémon Go.

Not to forget about the event-exclusive field research tasks for the Inkay Limited Research event, which are very useful if you want to evolve Inkay into Malamar.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Inkay Limited Research field research tasks in Pokémon Go During the Inkay Limited Research event in Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. The reward for all of the tasks listed below is an Inkay encounter and, if you're lucky, one could be shiny: Catch 3 Dark-type Pokémon

Take a snapshot of a Dark-type Pokémon

Evolve 2 Dark-type Pokémon

Power up 3 Dark-type Pokémon

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Use 3 Pinap Berries when catching Pokémon

Spin 2 PokéStops or Gyms

Make 5 Curveball Throws

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws

Make 3 Great Throws

Make a Great Curveball Throw

Battle in a Gym

Use a Super Effective Charged Attack Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.