Pokémon Go Inkay Limited Research bonuses, field research tasks and wild encounters explained

Pokémon Go Inkay Limited Research bonuses, field research tasks and wild encounters explainedEverything you need to know about Inkay’s special event.
The Inkay Limited Research event is a short Pokémon Go event all themed around the cute squid Pokémon.
During the Inkay Limited Research, a selection of Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild and there’s a couple of event bonuses for you to enjoy in Pokémon Go.
Not to forget about the event-exclusive field research tasks for the Inkay Limited Research event, which are very useful if you want to evolve Inkay into Malamar.
On this page:
Inkay Limited Research field research tasks in Pokémon Go
During the Inkay Limited Research event in Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
The reward for all of the tasks listed below is an Inkay encounter and, if you're lucky, one could be shiny:
- Catch 3 Dark-type Pokémon
- Take a snapshot of a Dark-type Pokémon
- Evolve 2 Dark-type Pokémon
- Power up 3 Dark-type Pokémon
- Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Use 3 Pinap Berries when catching Pokémon
- Spin 2 PokéStops or Gyms
- Make 5 Curveball Throws
- Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws
- Make 3 Great Throws
- Make a Great Curveball Throw
- Battle in a Gym
- Use a Super Effective Charged Attack
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Inkay Limited Research bonuses and wild encounters in Pokémon Go explained
The main draw of the Inkay Limited Research event is not just the chance to easily catch Inkay, but the release of its shiny form in Pokémon Go. Every player has an increased chance of catching a shiny Inkay during the event, so, if you want one, make sure you take part.
If you do catch a shiny Inkay, you’ll be able to evolve it into a shiny Malamar - as long as you fulfil Inkay’s special evolution requirement, of course!
You’ll also receive double catch candy from any Pokémon during the event hours.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the event:
- Alolan Rattata
- Murkrow
- Houndour
- Poochyena
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Nuzleaf
- Sableye
- Purrloin
The Season of Light has arrived! With it comes the new special research quest, A Cosmic Companion. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. The Go Fest 2022 Finale also brought us two new quests - Willow's Return and A Radiant Reunion. Don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.
Inkay Limited Research event time in Pokémon Go
The Inkay Limited Research event is running between 11am to 2pm (local time) on Saturday, 3rd September in Pokémon Go.
Good luck catching a shiny Inkay!