Pokémon Go Catching Some Z’s quest steps and rewards

Catching Some Z’s is a Pokémon Go event celebrating the upcoming release of both the Pokémon Go Plus + and Pokémon Sleep.

While this event may be short, only lasting a weekend, it sees the introduction of a Gen 7 Pokémon - Komala - into Pokémon Go.

Meanwhile, if you have purchased the Pokémon Go Plus +, you’ll gain access to the Catching Some Z’s special research quest. Completing this special research quest will allow you to add a Nightcap Snorlax to your costume Pokémon collection, but, to do this, you’ll need to know the Catching Some Z’s quest steps and rewards.

On this page:

'Catching Some Z’s' quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the Catching Some Z’s quest steps and rewards for the special research quest, which is currently exclusive to Pokémon Go Plus + owners. Image credit: Niantic Currently this section is a work-in-progress, because one of the challenges requires you to track your sleep for a number of days and, as all Pokémon Go veterans will know, there’s no way to jump ahead with these day-gated challenges. We will, however, update this page when we have further information. For now, it’s important to remember that this page does contain some spoilers. Thank you to Satsz from reddit for the help with this information. 'Catching Some Z’s' Step 1 of 2 Catch 20 Pokémon in Poké Balls using Pokémon Go Plus + - 25 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon in Great Balls or Ultra Balls using Pokémon Go Plus + - 15 Great Balls

Spin 15 PokéStops using Pokémon Go Plus + - 2000 Stardust

Track sleep using Pokémon Go Plus + for 7 days - TBA Pokémon encounter Rewards: TBA Pokémon encounter More to come…

How Catching Some Z's works in Pokémon Go The Catching Some Z's special research quest is exclusive to players who've purchased the Pokémon Go Plus + and will become available shortly after you've paired this device with Pokémon Go. The Catching Some Z's quest will remain available after the Catching Some Z's event in Pokémon Go ends. This means that, no matter when someone buys a Pokémon Go Plus +, they will still be able to claim the Catching Some Z's quest. Image credit: Niantic/Eurogamer Once unlocked, the Catching Some Z's special research quest will work exactly the same as any other research quest of its kind in Pokémon Go. (Well you will have to actually sleep for one of the tasks, which is rather unique.) Since it has no deadline, Catching Some Z's can be completed at your own pace. This gives you as much time as you like to complete each challenge and quest step, collecting the rewards for each one to move onwards, before you reach the quest's end and, with it, the final reward.