How to get Komala in Pokémon Go

Komala is a Gen 7 Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Hidden Gems.

Released as part of the Catching Some Z’s event in July 2023 in Pokémon Go, this Normal-type Pokémon is obviously inspired by koala bears. It even has a little stick to hold onto!

While Komala doesn't evolve, you still need to catch this Pokémon at least once if you want to complete your Pokédex.

Below you’ll learn how to get a Komala in Pokémon Go to help you add this Pokémon to your Alola Pokédex.

