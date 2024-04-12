Pokémon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge, bonuses and research tasks

Bug Out, unsurprisingly, celebrates Bug-types Pokémon Go, with both shiny Combee and shiny Burmy having their encounter rates increased.

As part of this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Bug Out Collection Challenges and event-exclusive field research tasks. Not to forget all the Bug-type Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild and bonuses for making Nice, Great and Excellent Throws.

The Bug Out event also includes the Mega Heracross Raid Day on Saturday 13th April between 2pm to 5pm (local time) where you'll be able to collect Mega Heracross Energy for the first time in Pokémon Go.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Bug Out Collection Challenge 1 is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 17th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal. It's important to note that four of the Pokémon for this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution. This means catching them in the wild will not count towards this challenge. Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Bug Out Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them: Caterpie - In the wild

- In the wild Metapod - Evolve a Caterpie using 12 Caterpie Candy

- Evolve a Caterpie using 12 Caterpie Candy Butterfree - Evolve a Metapod using 50 Caterpie Candy

- Evolve a Metapod using 50 Caterpie Candy Weedle - In the wild

- In the wild Kakuna - Evolve a Weedle using 12 Weedle Candy

- Evolve a Weedle using 12 Weedle Candy Beedrill - Evolve a Kakuna using 50 Weedle Candy For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 50 Beedrill Mega Energy and Beedrill encounter.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 2 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Bug Out Collection Challenge 2 is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 17th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal. It's important to note that three of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution, so catching them in the wild or through any other mean will not count towards completion. Remember - only a female Combee can evolve into Vespiquen. Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Bug Out Collection Challenge 2, along with how to find them: Sewaddle - In the wild

- In the wild Swadloon - Evolve a Sewaddle using 25 Sewaddle Candy

- Evolve a Sewaddle using 25 Sewaddle Candy Leavanny - Evolve a Swadloon using 100 Sewaddle Candy

- Evolve a Swadloon using 100 Sewaddle Candy Combee - In the wild

- In the wild Vespiquen - Evolve a female Combee using 50 Combee Candy For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 50 Mega Pinsir Energy and Pinsir encounter.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 3 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Bug Out Collection Challenge 3 is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 17th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal. It's important to note that three of the Pokémon for this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution. This means catching them in the wild will not count towards this challenge. Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Bug Out Collection Challenge 3, along with how to find them: Dwebble - In the wild

- In the wild Crustle - Evolve a Dwebble using 50 Dwebble Candy

- Evolve a Dwebble using 50 Dwebble Candy Kricketot - In the wild

- In the wild Kricketune - Evolve a Kricketot using 50 Kricketot Candy

- Evolve a Kricketot using 50 Kricketot Candy Cutiefly - In the wild

- In the wild Ribombee - Evolve a Cutiefly using 50 Cutiefly Candy For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 50 Mega Scizor Energy and Scizor encounter.

Bug Out Collection Challenge 4 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Bug Out Collection Challenge 4 is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 17th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal. While this is quite a short Collection Challenge compared to the ones above, keep in mind that the second Pokémon must be obtained via evolution. If you manage to find and catch it in the wild, it won't count towards this Collection Challenge. Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Bug Out Collection Challenge 4, along with how to find them: Nincada - In the wild, one-star raids or seasonal field research task (Hatch an Egg)

- In the wild, one-star raids or seasonal field research task (Hatch an Egg) Ninjask - Evolve Nincada using 50 Nincada Candy For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with Shedinja encounter.

Bug Out field research tasks in Pokémon Go If you spin a PokéStop during the Bug Out event in Pokémon Go, you might find yourself collecting an event-exclusive field research task. While these tasks can be completed during the event, you can also save them in your field research collection and complete them after the event ends. Here are the Bug Out field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Plant, Sand or Trash Cloack Burmy encounter

reward - Plant, Sand or Trash Cloack Burmy encounter Evolve 3 Pokémon reward - 25 Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir or Mega Scizor Energy

reward - 25 Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir or Mega Scizor Energy Make 3 Great Throws in a row reward - Dewpider or Wimpod encounter

reward - Dewpider or Wimpod encounter Make 3 Curveball Throws reward - Paras or Venonat encounter

reward - Paras or Venonat encounter Trade a Pokémon reward - Karrablast or Shelmet encounter Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Paras and Venonat encounters can be earned by completing the Bug Out event-exclusive field research tasks.