Pokémon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge, bonuses and research tasks
Bug-types invade Pokémon Go!
Bug Out, unsurprisingly, celebrates Bug-types Pokémon Go, with both shiny Combee and shiny Burmy having their encounter rates increased.
As part of this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Bug Out Collection Challenges and event-exclusive field research tasks. Not to forget all the Bug-type Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild and bonuses for making Nice, Great and Excellent Throws.
The Bug Out event also includes the Mega Heracross Raid Day on Saturday 13th April between 2pm to 5pm (local time) where you'll be able to collect Mega Heracross Energy for the first time in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
Bug Out Collection Challenge 1 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Bug Out Collection Challenge 1 is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 17th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal.
It's important to note that four of the Pokémon for this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution. This means catching them in the wild will not count towards this challenge.
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Bug Out Collection Challenge 1, along with how to find them:
- Caterpie - In the wild
- Metapod - Evolve a Caterpie using 12 Caterpie Candy
- Butterfree - Evolve a Metapod using 50 Caterpie Candy
- Weedle - In the wild
- Kakuna - Evolve a Weedle using 12 Weedle Candy
- Beedrill - Evolve a Kakuna using 50 Weedle Candy
For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 50 Beedrill Mega Energy and Beedrill encounter.
Bug Out Collection Challenge 2 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Bug Out Collection Challenge 2 is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 17th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal.
It's important to note that three of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution, so catching them in the wild or through any other mean will not count towards completion. Remember - only a female Combee can evolve into Vespiquen.
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Bug Out Collection Challenge 2, along with how to find them:
- Sewaddle - In the wild
- Swadloon - Evolve a Sewaddle using 25 Sewaddle Candy
- Leavanny - Evolve a Swadloon using 100 Sewaddle Candy
- Combee - In the wild
- Vespiquen - Evolve a female Combee using 50 Combee Candy
For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 50 Mega Pinsir Energy and Pinsir encounter.
The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go, which has brought the World of Wonders quest. The Bug Out event is currently running. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Bug Out Collection Challenge 3 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Bug Out Collection Challenge 3 is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 17th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal.
It's important to note that three of the Pokémon for this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution. This means catching them in the wild will not count towards this challenge.
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Bug Out Collection Challenge 3, along with how to find them:
- Dwebble - In the wild
- Crustle - Evolve a Dwebble using 50 Dwebble Candy
- Kricketot - In the wild
- Kricketune - Evolve a Kricketot using 50 Kricketot Candy
- Cutiefly - In the wild
- Ribombee - Evolve a Cutiefly using 50 Cutiefly Candy
For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 50 Mega Scizor Energy and Scizor encounter.
Bug Out Collection Challenge 4 Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Bug Out Collection Challenge 4 is running in Pokémon Go until Wednesday 17th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal.
While this is quite a short Collection Challenge compared to the ones above, keep in mind that the second Pokémon must be obtained via evolution. If you manage to find and catch it in the wild, it won't count towards this Collection Challenge.
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Bug Out Collection Challenge 4, along with how to find them:
- Nincada - In the wild, one-star raids or seasonal field research task (Hatch an Egg)
- Ninjask - Evolve Nincada using 50 Nincada Candy
For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with Shedinja encounter.
Bug Out field research tasks in Pokémon Go
If you spin a PokéStop during the Bug Out event in Pokémon Go, you might find yourself collecting an event-exclusive field research task. While these tasks can be completed during the event, you can also save them in your field research collection and complete them after the event ends.
Here are the Bug Out field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Plant, Sand or Trash Cloack Burmy encounter
- Evolve 3 Pokémon reward - 25 Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir or Mega Scizor Energy
- Make 3 Great Throws in a row reward - Dewpider or Wimpod encounter
- Make 3 Curveball Throws reward - Paras or Venonat encounter
- Trade a Pokémon reward - Karrablast or Shelmet encounter
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Bug Out event in Pokémon Go
The Bug Out event marks the release of Mega Heracross in Pokémon Go with the Mega Heracross Raid Day on Saturday 13th April between 2pm to 5pm (local time). During this event, you'll be able to battle Mega Heracross for the first time in Pokémon Go and start collecting its Mega Energy.
During Mega Heracross Raid Day, the Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 and you'll be able to earn five additional Raid Passes from spinning Gyms. Best of all, Heracross will have increased shiny odds if you catch it from a Mega Raid and, considering how Heracross is a regional exclusive Pokémon, this is the perfect time to add it to your Pokédex!
Alongside this, four bonuses are running until the Bug Out event's end on Wednesday 17th April at 8pm (local time). The first three deal with Nice, Great and Excellent Throws - offering double XP if you make one of these throws, increasing the amount of Candy you'll receive and, if you're Level 31 or higher, an increased amount of Candy XL too. Alongside these bonuses, everyone has an increased chance of encountering shiny Combee and shiny Burmy.
During the Bug Out event, you'll be able to catch the following Pokémon in the wild:
- Caterpie
- Weedle
- Shuckle
- Wurmple
- Nincada
- Kricketot
- Combee
- Sewaddle
- Dwebble
- Cutiefly
Alongside the release of Mega Heracross, you'll also be able to battle the following Pokémon in raids during Bug Out:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Pineco
|Beedrill
|Tapu Bulu
|Mega Charizard X until 10am (local time) on Saturday 13th April
|Shuckle
|Pinsir
|Mega Heracross after 10am (local time) on Saturday 13th April
|Nincada
|Kleavor
|Skorupi
As always, PokéStop Showcases are running throughout the event if you wish to take part. Finally, there's a collection of new avatar items for sale, including Combee Bags and Burmy Earrings.
Hope you enjoy the Bug Out event in Pokémon Go!