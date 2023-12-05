Pokémon Go Along the Routes quest step, rewards and field research tasks

The Along the Routes event unsurprisingly celebrates the Routes feature in Pokémon Go as it gains a new update - Gift Exchange.

During this Pokémon Go event, you’ll be able to complete the Along the Routes timed research quest and event-exclusive field research tasks. You may even find a shiny Hisuian Sneasel for the first time…

There’s also a new Special Research quest, A Route to New Friendships, arriving alongside this event, which acts as an introduction to the Gift Exchange addition to Routes.

On this page:

Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

Along the Routes field research tasks in Pokémon Go Event-exclusive field research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStops during the Along the Routes event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event is finished if you so choose. Here are the Along the Routes field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Hatch an Egg reward - Wooloo encounter

reward - Wooloo encounter Earn a Candy walking your Buddy reward - 5 Great Balls

reward - 5 Great Balls Send a Gift to a friend reward - 5 Poké Balls

reward - 5 Poké Balls Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each reward - Eevee encounter

reward - Eevee encounter Trade a Pokémon reward - Hisuian Sneasel encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!