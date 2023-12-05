Pokémon Go Along the Routes quest step, rewards and field research tasks
Celebrating the release of Gift Exchange in Routes!
The Along the Routes event unsurprisingly celebrates the Routes feature in Pokémon Go as it gains a new update - Gift Exchange.
During this Pokémon Go event, you’ll be able to complete the Along the Routes timed research quest and event-exclusive field research tasks. You may even find a shiny Hisuian Sneasel for the first time…
There’s also a new Special Research quest, A Route to New Friendships, arriving alongside this event, which acts as an introduction to the Gift Exchange addition to Routes.
'Along the Routes' quest step in Pokémon Go
Along the Routes is a timed research quest running until Friday 8th December at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. To earn every reward from this quest, you must complete it before the deadline or else they will vanish forever.
Keep in mind that this quest is focused around the Routes, so, to complete it, you’ll have to use said feature.
Below you’ll find the Along the Routes quest step and rewards in Pokémon Go. Be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information!
'Along the Routes' Step 1 of 1
- Explore 1km - Wooloo
- Send a Gift to a friend - 5 Pinap Berries
- Explore 2km - Pawmi
- Explore 5km - Feebas
- Send 3 Gifts to friends - 1 Incense
- Explore 7km - Hisuian Sneasel
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and Hisuian Sneasel encounter.
Along the Routes field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Event-exclusive field research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStops during the Along the Routes event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event is finished if you so choose.
Here are the Along the Routes field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Hatch an Egg reward - Wooloo encounter
- Earn a Candy walking your Buddy reward - 5 Great Balls
- Send a Gift to a friend reward - 5 Poké Balls
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each reward - Eevee encounter
- Trade a Pokémon reward - Hisuian Sneasel encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything you need to know about the Along the Routes event in Pokémon Go
Along the Routes brings the Gift Exchange feature to Routes in Pokémon Go. This allows you to exchange Gifts with players from around the world every time you finish a Route thanks to Mateo - a new character also making his debut! Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to add a new Vivillion pattern to your collection thanks to this feature
A new Special Research quest, entitled A Route to New Friendships, has also arrived to mark the release of Gift Exchange.
Alongside these, there are also four bonuses running throughout the Along the Routes event, with the first being the best as eggs placed in Incubators during the event will have 1/2 hatch distance.
You’ll also earn double Stardust from opening Gifts and triple XP from spinning PokéStops, with that amount being increased to x5 if you’re spinning that PokéStop for the first time.
Along the Routes also marks the release of shiny Hisuian Sneasel and Sneasler.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the event:
- Slugma
- Hitmontop
- Spoink
- Feebas
- Lillipup
- Woobat
- Emolga
- Wooloo
- Pawmi
Any 7km eggs you collect via Gifts during Along the Routes will have the following pool:
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Togepi
- Sneasel
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Bonsly
- Espurr
Finally, you’ll also be able to enter both Sneasel and Hisuian Sneasel in PokéStop Showcases during Along the Routes.
Hope you enjoy the Along the Routes event!