Pokémon fans react to Fidough, the rising star of Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon fans react to Fidough, the rising star of Scarlet and VioletGet a loaf of this dog.
The internet went barking mad over all the new information revealed in yesterday's Pokémon livestream, but in particular the new breed Fidough, who yesterday became one of main topics of discussion on the internet.
I've been asked (read, allowed) to bring you the best freshly-baked Fidough content that we've been enjoying. Consider this as a bit like a Paul Sudowoodo handshake.
Right. Let's get this bread.
There's been so much fanart of the different flavours and types of bread Fidough could evolve into.
fidough!!! pic.twitter.com/d1Miy9QrsK— raegan (@raegarooni) August 3, 2022
Fidough flavors!!#Fidough #ScarletViolet #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/co1s0a7aFs— Kumo (@pringles_thief) August 3, 2022
I WANT 1000 OF THEM YOUR HONOR....also, consider other bread varieties of Fidough..... #PokemonScarletViolet #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/omOAFPsF2g— ㅋKylee 🧪 (@kyleenim) August 3, 2022
bread dog!!!! freshly baked!!! lets go!! #Fidough #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/VclAqNgBcP— Frejann (@Frejann_senpai) August 3, 2022
Beautiful cinnamon roll.Too good for this world, too pure.
🍞ok but what if Fidough was a cinnamon roll 🍞 #PokemonScarletViolet #ScarletViolet #fidough pic.twitter.com/4jKkjDmJMW— Surge⚡️ (@VastSurge) August 3, 2022
He has the range, darling. I love the variations that people are coming up with, especially the melon bread and cinnamon rolls. It's making me wish I had a pineapple bun to eat…
We've got some insight into Fidough's 10-step skincare routine. How else does he get that smooth skin? With that elasticity?
Here he is getting some pre-bake spa treatment.
he will be baked soon. Alhamdulillah.— 🏳️🌈 Razz | Another stinky transmasc (@razzbubby) August 3, 2022
Fidough...#ポケモン #ポケモンSV #Pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet #pokemonsv pic.twitter.com/uqK2qGoEQk
Show your affection to Fidough with some punches of love.
fidough i love you bitch pic.twitter.com/gfW9mlLYZj— Pansear (10-Dollar Commissions Open) (@Pansear_Lady) August 3, 2022
Fidough sometimes calls on Sprigatito's expertise. Is that some really good kneading or some really good kush from Sprigatito? Whatever is it, it's working. Make sure to relax your dough after kneading.
this might be my dream team in pokemon scarlet pic.twitter.com/rmgaAnZaC6— Pansear (10-Dollar Commissions Open) (@Pansear_Lady) August 3, 2022
He will be baked now.
he will be baked now#fidough #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/rjpZ1pM8bY— LuxxArt✨💫 (@LuxxArt) August 3, 2022
Gotta protect the eyes when you're getting your tan on.
he's baking #Fidough #Pokemon #PokemonScarletandViolet pic.twitter.com/760zVkPyu6— Nicole (@PunchyCat_) August 4, 2022
He was baked.
He was baked#fidough #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/FehPeJBBQI— LuxxArt✨💫 (@LuxxArt) August 3, 2022
Mary Berry begins #Doughgate on series 14 of The Great British Bake Off. A controversial judgement but that won't stop Fidough from living his best life.
Mary Berry the Pokemon Master pic.twitter.com/TNIBnqeNlO— Gay Breakfast @ Flamecon! (@GayBreakfast) August 3, 2022
Fidough likes getting up to normal dog things, like going for a RUN (Reconnaissance Undercover Networking).
He's a legit snack.
Offering Fidough bun 🍞🍞 #Pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/qjslA6FraT— Sugar🍓🍓 (@Sugahri) August 3, 2022
One of these things is not like the others...
Fidough infiltrating the bakery.#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/GZ1JnVUZRa— Zuccnini 🏳️🌈🦖 🔜 Flamecon (@zuccnini) August 3, 2022
And to celebrate Fidough's induction to Know Your Meme, let's have some memes. I'm sure that when I started this work experience three weeks ago this is exactly what Tom and Wesley were expecting.
Best quality, his wiggles.
🥯 Moist&Smooth Fidough 🥯 pic.twitter.com/OiPysZFw9z— 加藤瑠菜@Latteart☕.◦*.＊。🇯🇵 (@RunaPocket) August 3, 2022
An unfortunate resemblance to Whitney Chewston, famously not a fan of gay people.
#PokemonPresents fidough reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/1AdHYI2kuy— 🎃El_xharls🎃 (@MrXharlee) August 3, 2022
If Butter Dog is looking for some album art, I might know a person.
BUTTER DOG #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/X2cjlk9h7I— 🐰 (@taffybuns) August 3, 2022
To round things off, have a bonus Wooper Pooper because it's a mood.
wooper pic.twitter.com/tah3HJ93GA— ori (@orisghost) August 3, 2022
