Pokémon fans react to Fidough, the rising star of Scarlet and Violet

The internet went barking mad over all the new information revealed in yesterday's Pokémon livestream, but in particular the new breed Fidough, who yesterday became one of main topics of discussion on the internet.

I've been asked (read, allowed) to bring you the best freshly-baked Fidough content that we've been enjoying. Consider this as a bit like a Paul Sudowoodo handshake.

Watch on YouTube Fidough fancam stream party let's get to 1 million streams.

Right. Let's get this bread.

There's been so much fanart of the different flavours and types of bread Fidough could evolve into.

fidough!!! pic.twitter.com/d1Miy9QrsK — raegan (@raegarooni) August 3, 2022

I WANT 1000 OF THEM YOUR HONOR....also, consider other bread varieties of Fidough..... #PokemonScarletViolet #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/omOAFPsF2g — ㅋKylee 🧪 (@kyleenim) August 3, 2022

bread dog!!!! freshly baked!!! lets go!! #Fidough #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/VclAqNgBcP — Frejann (@Frejann_senpai) August 3, 2022

Beautiful cinnamon roll.Too good for this world, too pure.

🍞ok but what if Fidough was a cinnamon roll 🍞 #PokemonScarletViolet #ScarletViolet #fidough pic.twitter.com/4jKkjDmJMW — Surge⚡️ (@VastSurge) August 3, 2022

He has the range, darling. I love the variations that people are coming up with, especially the melon bread and cinnamon rolls. It's making me wish I had a pineapple bun to eat…

We've got some insight into Fidough's 10-step skincare routine. How else does he get that smooth skin? With that elasticity?

Here he is getting some pre-bake spa treatment.

Show your affection to Fidough with some punches of love.

fidough i love you bitch pic.twitter.com/gfW9mlLYZj — Pansear (10-Dollar Commissions Open) (@Pansear_Lady) August 3, 2022

Fidough sometimes calls on Sprigatito's expertise. Is that some really good kneading or some really good kush from Sprigatito? Whatever is it, it's working. Make sure to relax your dough after kneading.

this might be my dream team in pokemon scarlet pic.twitter.com/rmgaAnZaC6 — Pansear (10-Dollar Commissions Open) (@Pansear_Lady) August 3, 2022

He will be baked now.

he will be baked now#fidough #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/rjpZ1pM8bY — LuxxArt✨💫 (@LuxxArt) August 3, 2022

Gotta protect the eyes when you're getting your tan on.

He was baked.

He was baked#fidough #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/FehPeJBBQI — LuxxArt✨💫 (@LuxxArt) August 3, 2022

Mary Berry begins #Doughgate on series 14 of The Great British Bake Off. A controversial judgement but that won't stop Fidough from living his best life.

Mary Berry the Pokemon Master pic.twitter.com/TNIBnqeNlO — Gay Breakfast @ Flamecon! (@GayBreakfast) August 3, 2022

Fidough likes getting up to normal dog things, like going for a RUN (Reconnaissance Undercover Networking).

He's a legit snack.

Offering Fidough bun 🍞🍞 #Pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/qjslA6FraT — Sugar🍓🍓 (@Sugahri) August 3, 2022

One of these things is not like the others...

Fidough infiltrating the bakery.#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/GZ1JnVUZRa — Zuccnini 🏳️‍🌈🦖 🔜 Flamecon (@zuccnini) August 3, 2022

And to celebrate Fidough's induction to Know Your Meme, let's have some memes. I'm sure that when I started this work experience three weeks ago this is exactly what Tom and Wesley were expecting.

Best quality, his wiggles.

🥯 Moist&Smooth Fidough 🥯 pic.twitter.com/OiPysZFw9z — 加藤瑠菜@Latteart☕.◦*.＊。🇯🇵 (@RunaPocket) August 3, 2022

An unfortunate resemblance to Whitney Chewston, famously not a fan of gay people.

#PokemonPresents fidough reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/1AdHYI2kuy — 🎃El_xharls🎃 (@MrXharlee) August 3, 2022

If Butter Dog is looking for some album art, I might know a person.

BUTTER DOG #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/X2cjlk9h7I — 🐰 (@taffybuns) August 3, 2022

To round things off, have a bonus Wooper Pooper because it's a mood.