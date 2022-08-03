Watch today's Pokémon Presents livestream here

Settle down into your Snorlax bean bag and pop down the hood of your Pikachu onesie. Today's Pokémon Presents presentation - a Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct - is due to broadcast today at 2pm UK time.

We're expecting around 20 minutes of announcements and footage, including a deeper dive into this year's highly-anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, due for Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas. (Stand by for more Lechonk!)

These shows typically pack in updates on other Pokémon spin-offs too, so expect a brief mention of things like Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Go or Pokémon Cafe Mix. And finally, after years of waiting will we finally hear more about Pokémon Sleep?

We'll have all the updates for you after the video goes live.