Pokémon Center London timeslot reservations now live

Reservations to visit London's Pokémon Center pop-up store are now open.

The store will be running alongside the Pokémon World Championships, which is being held at ExCeL London from 17th to 21st August.

Anyone wishing to visit the store can now reserve themselves a timeslot via the appointment manager.

Watch on YouTube Watch the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The last time a physical Pokémon Center was in the UK was in 2019 at Shepherd's Bush. If that experience was anything to go by, booking a reservation for the upcoming store is highly recommended. Fans reported queue times of up to six hours, and the store had to reduce opening hours and imposed purchase limits to keep up with demand of stock.

The exclusive Pikachu plush at the Shepherd's Bush pop-up sold out a week before the store closed, so here's to hoping that the same doesn't happen with the Beefeater Pikachu and Roserade plushies this time around.

More information on reservations and visiting the pop-up when it's open can be found on the official Pokémon World Championships website.