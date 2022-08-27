Netflix's new Resident Evil show has already been cancelled

In news that's unlikely to surprise you, Netflix has cancelled its Resident Evil series after just a single season.

The show - which stars Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, and Lance Reddick - only debuted on 14th July, but Deadline reports that "as the drama did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix's Top 10 and cost vs. viewing is the streamer's leading renewal criterion", Netflix has declined to order a second series.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the show is currently sitting at 55 per cent for critics, with an audience score of 27 per cent. On Metacritic, it's even worse, boasting a critic score of 53 and a user score of 1.5. Ouch.

Watch on YouTube Resident Evil | Not All Dogs Are Friendly | Netflix

As Victoria summarised for us a few weeks back, the reviews were not great, with one commenter stating: "Terrible; followed by more terrible; just when you lose all hope; it smacks you with even more terrible".

We are not in short supply when it comes to video game to TV adaptations, of course. As well as those already released, there are also numerous titles in the pipeline, from Fallout and The Last of Us to Horizon and God of War. There have even been talks of Life is Strange making its way to the live-action small screen.