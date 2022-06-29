Fallout TV adaptation adds three new cast members, including Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan

A new trio of actors has been announced for Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV adaptation - Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.

However, at the time of writing, no further details have been given about what role any of the actors will play on the show's release (via Variety).

MacLachlan is probably best known for his role of Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, as well as Trey MacDougal in Sex and the City and Orson Hodge in Desperate Housewives. For the fellow parents among us, he is also the voice of Riley's father in the very good (and more than just a little bit emotional) Inside Out.

Meanwhile, Mendes-Jones is set to have a recurring role in series two of "The Wheel of Time" (also by Amazon) and Moten recently appeared opposite Mark Wahlberg in "Father Stu".

The threesome joins Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, who have already been confirmed as cast members for the upcoming adaptation.

Purnell is reportedly going to take on an unspecified lead role in the series. However, sources close to the show have revealed Purnell's character will be "upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit. But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous".

On the flip side of things, Goggins is believed to be playing a Ghoul - one of the Fallout series' many mutated humans, whose condition is a result of prolonged exposure to radiation amid the Great War.

Behind the camera, Westworld series creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan will oversee the project, while Bethesda's Todd Howard and James Altman will take on executive producer roles, with filming expected to kick off later this year.

In the meantime, you should check out the new trailer for a Fallout 4 PC mod, Fallout: London. It looks Soho good!