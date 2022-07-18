Netflix's new Resident Evil series is going down badly with fans

We are not in short supply when it comes to video game to TV adaptations. As well as those already released, there are also numerous titles in the pipeline, from Fallout and The Last of Us to Horizon and God of War. There have even been talks of Life is Strange making its way to the live-action small screen.

But one video game franchise that has already seen numerous adaptations is Resident Evil. We have been gifted with big budget live action films and CG miniseries over the years.

Now there's yet another take on the zombie-filled world of Racoon City, thanks to Netflix. This show follows Jade Wesker (daughter of series regular Albert Wesker) as she fights to survive in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected creatrures. So, some pretty standard Resident Evil stuff. The being said though, this newest release doesn't seem to be striking a chord with its viewers. In fact, it is one of Netflix's lowest-rated shows ever.

Watch on YouTube Not all dogs are friendly...

On Rotten Tomatoes, the show is currently sitting at 51 percent for critics, with an audience score of 25 percent. To put this in perspective and as noted by Forbes, the rather ropey Netflix CGI Resident Evil series Infinite Darkness scored a similar 50 percent with critics but a better 39 percent with audiences.

Meanwhile, on IMDB, the show has a rather dismal rating of 3.6 out of 10 stars, while on Metacritic is has a measly user score of 1.8 with the site remarking the show has "overwhelming dislike".

"Terrible; followed by more terrible; just when you lose all hope; it smacks you with even more terrible," wrote one commenter.

But low scores are not the only reason that Netflix's Resident Evil adaptation has caught people's attention. Its interesting script has also caused some to do a double take.

One such example is the fact that, of all the things, the writers have made Zootopia porn canon. Yes, you read that correctly, and if you don't believe me, you can check it out in a clip from episode one below.

To each their own (video via Roger Rabbit).

Sponge Bob Square Pants also gets a shout out.

There literally are episodes of spongebob with better pacing and story development than this entire Resident Evil Netflix series. Imagine being the people that made this trash- pic.twitter.com/9ExWkMMAhb — 🇮🇱Colonizer Archer (DAKKADAKKA) (@PDakkadakka) July 16, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So... season two anyone?