This epic Resident Evil Bundle from Humble can be yours for just £30

Humble Bundle has unveiled its Resident Evil Decades of Horror Bundle, offering many hours of frightful gaming and plenty of bang for your buck. The new bundle is available until 24th August 2022 and features every main entry Resident Evil game for PC on Steam, including the remake of the classic Resident Evil right through to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Whether you're revisiting the saga for the first time since playing the originals, or you're yet to take down the Umbrella Corporation, this 12-item bundle serves up Capcom's iconic survival-horror series for at least £30/$30. Purchasing this bundle will also support the charity Direct Relief and their efforts to help the people of Ukraine, so you can choose to pay a higher amount if you wish to donate more.

Here are all the games you'll receive in this bundle:

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil HD Remastered

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Coupon for 50 per cent off Resident Evil Village

While this bundle doesn't include every Resident Evil game, it's undoubtedly exceptional value for money for the amount of games you're getting. The remastered Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 remake are some of my favourite games and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is glorious edge-of-your-seat horror thanks to the terrifying Baker Family. It's a great opportunity to renunite with some of Resident Evil's most beloved characters including Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and of course, Leon S. Kennedy. The remastered titles make creeping through the zombie-infested Spencer Mansion and Racoon City a fun yet scary treat, too.

If you've not played any of the Resi games before, now could be a perfect time to pick up this bundle, as a remake of the 2005 Gamecube title, Resident Evil 4, is in the works. It's set to land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 24th March 2023 - so you'll have plenty of time to catch up!

There are cheaper bundles available, too. The 7-item bundle is priced at £8.23/$10 and features Resident Evil Remastered, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1, and Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition.

The smallest 3-item bundle is only £1/ $1 and features Resident Evil Remastered, Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episode 1.

