29th of July, 2022 Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: dogs, time, and emergent gameplay in the garden. If you fancy catching up on some of the older editions of What We've Been Playing, here's our archive.

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut, PS5 Resident Evil's lovely dogs. I know just about every jump scare in the Resident Evil remake, so imagine my surprise when the famous zombie dogs bursting through the east wing windows set piece produced a surprising and undignified squeal from me in Resident Evil: Director’s Cut. There’s a certain trigger that activates this cheap (but effective) scare in the remake, meaning you can avoid these annoying enemies for as long as possible if you steer clear of traversing the eastern corridor after your first visit. In the original, however, the dogs seem to smash through the windows on your first journey. This change in the remake, along with many others, helped build tension for players who had experienced the original and knew its set-piece triggers like the back of their itchy-tasty hand (weren’t the dogs supposed to be here? Why haven’t they smashed the windows yet? Oh God, where are they!?). Yeah it’s got dated tank controls, ridiculous voice acting, and polygonal character designs I probably only like due to nostalgia - but playing Resident Evil: Director’s Cut is now the tenser experience for me. It’s so familiar, and yet I’m now wary of what else I’ve grown used to due to the remake’s set piece and puzzle subversions. The exact reason the remake added tension is why the original now has me terrified to enter each of the Spencer Mansion’s once-familiar rooms. Jessica Orr

Chrono Trigger, PC Watch on YouTube Chrono Trigger trailer. Chrono Trigger is timeless - pun intended. From the iconic music, to the evocative pixel art, and the puzzle-like battle system that doesn’t rely on grinding, it still feels like a fresh experience today almost three decades after its release. In part, that’s also because of all the modern features the game introduced. No random battles! Multiple endings! New game plus! Chrono Trigger was an advanced and experimental release at the time, bridging the gap between the mature storytelling of Final Fantasy 6 and the operatic vision of Final Fantasy 7. What really stood out to me, though, were its layers. It begins as a simple enough, linear, time-travelling adventure, with likeable characters and a heavy dose of anime exuberance. But gradually the game itself turns into a giant puzzle. The freedom to travel through time brings smart overarching puzzles on a gameplay level, but also a way to explore its themes of generational conflict. The way this interlocks with various game endings means this (relatively) brief JRPG becomes a giant puzzle box to slowly and satisfyingly twist and turn and pry open. I originally started the game on mobile years back but found the touch screen menus a pain. I’m so glad I eventually came back to it on Steam. With the recent remastered releases of Chrono Cross and Live A Live, Chrono Trigger seemed like essential background JRPG research; now, it’s shot up my favourite games list. Ed Nightingale