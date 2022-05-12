Netflix releases two new trailers for its live-action Resident Evil series"Welcome to New Raccoon City..."
Netflix has dropped two teaser trailers for its live-action adaptation of Resident Evil.
The first trailer starts off in New Racoon City in our current year, before fast-forwarding to post-apocalyptic London in 2036.
The second trailer focuses on Umbrella Corp as it works on the 'Joy' miracle drug that cures all of humanity's ailments... though is also infused with the T-virus.
This is Netflix's second Resident Evil adaptation, not to be confused with last year's four-episode CGI series with Leon S. Kennedy, or separately the franchise's live-action movie reboot not linked to Netflix (confusing, I know).
What do you make of the show based on these trailers?
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.