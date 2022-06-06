Netflix shares fresh look at live-action Resident Evil series in new trailer

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Capcom's survival horror classic Resident Evil has received another trailer ahead of its 14th July release.

The new live-action series - not to be confused with Netflix's four-episode CGI effort Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which launched last year - splits its Racoon-City-focused storyline across two distinct timelines, straddling either side of a global apocalypse caused by a deadly virus.

At one end, pre-apocalypse, we follow the adventures of teenage sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they begin to notice strange things are afoot in New Racoon City. Then, 14 years later in 2036, Jade takes centre-stage as she struggles to survive in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and ponders the fate of her sister.

Watch on YouTube Resident Evil - Official Netflix Trailer.

We get a further look at those two timelines - not to mention a host of zombies and other assorted monstrosities - in Netflix's new two-minute trailer above. It follows two teasers offering a first look at the series, released back in May.

Netflix's eight-episode Resident Evil series - which comes from Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb - stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Tamara Smart as Billie Wesker, Siena Agudong as Jade Wester, plus Ella Balinska, Adeline Rudolph, and more. The entire series will be available to stream on Netflix from 14th July.