You can scoop up all mainline Resident Evil instalments for less than £25 thanks to new Humble bundle

As they like to do, the bundle building team at Humble has built up another bundle.

This one is its Resident Evil Decades of Horror bundle, which comprises 11 games from the series, including every mainline instalment.

The bundle's featured games are as follows:

Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 2 (remake)

Resident Evil 3 (remake)

Resident Evil 4 (2005)

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6 Complete

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

The above bundle can be scooped up for at least £23.55, Humble has said, with proceeds helping to support Children's Miracle Network and Breakthrough T1D.

Children's Miracle Network funds critical treatments and healthcare services, paediatric medical equipment and charitable care for 170 member hospitals. Breakthrough T1D, meanwhile, is a leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organisation.

If you already have some of the games on this list above, you can also opt for a 10, seven, or three game bundle, for even less. You can check out the bundles on offer via Humble.

(And a quick note - Eurogamer has covered Humble for years, but the company is now also a part of the same parent company, IGN Entertainment.)

Image credit: Capcom

As for the future of Resident Evil, back in July developer Capcom casually announced the next (and long-rumoured) entry in the series is now in development.

"We're making a new Resident Evil," said Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi during Capcom's NEXT broadcast, essentially confirming he will be helming development on the next game. "It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil] 7. But I found it, and to be honest it feels substantial."