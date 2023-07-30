Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Mortal Kombat 1 confirms Geras will be joining the roster

"Your vision of peace may already be compromised."

Geras confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: NetherRealms / WB
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Geras will be joining the Mortal Kombat 1 roster.

A new trailer dropped earlier today shows off Lui Kang's "old friend" in fist-flying action, as well as tease an ominous outcome for the Fire God's new world order.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Keepers of Time Trailer

As Lui Kang himself explains, "Geras is the guardian of the hourglass, a celestial object which lies beyond the realms. The hourglass regulates time and destiny".

"I have watched you with the hourglass," Geras tells Lui Kang. "You are relishing your role as Earthrealm's protector. When you restarted history, you altered the destinies of certain malefactors to neutralise them. Your vision of peace may already be compromised."

We also get a peek at Darrius' role as a Kameo, too.

Mortal Kombat 1's highly-anticipated beta period has been confirmed: 18th-21st August.

The beta will be open to all players who have pre-ordered the fighting game on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, regardless of what edition (standard, premium, or Kollector's Edition) they've selected. It is not available for PC or Nintendo Switch players at this time.

So far, these characters have been confirmed for the main roster, which is set in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1's full DLC roster has also now been revealed.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on 19th September.

