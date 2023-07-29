Here's when you can access Mortal Kombat 1's console beta

Mortal Kombat 1's highly-anticipated beta period has been confirmed: 18th-21st August.

The beta will be open to all players who have pre-ordered the fighting game on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, regardless of what edition (standard, premium, or Kollector's Edition) they've selected. It is not available for PC or Nintendo Switch players at this time.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Kombat Pack Roster Reveal Trailer.

"18th August," tweeted Mortal Kombat's co-creator and NetherRealm CCO, Ed Boon. "My mother's birthday. Tobias' mother's birthday. 1995 [Mortal Kombat] Movie release date.

"And now… the [Mortal Kombat 1] pre-order beta!!"

August 18th



My mother’s birthday.

Tobias’s mother’s birthday.

1995 MK Movie release date.



and now… the #MK1 pre-Oder beta !!pic.twitter.com/ow8bxNcOKI — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 27, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The "Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta" will kick off on Friday, 18th August at 4pm UK time (11am EDT / 10am CDT / 8am PDT) and run until the same time on Monday, 21st August. Players that had access to the Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test "will not automatically be granted access" to the Pre-Order Beta.

"Please note, while digital codes will be redeemable beforehand and the Beta version of the game will be downloadable prior to the Beta, players will not be able to access the game to participate until the previously mentioned start time. Players who try to launch the Beta version outside of the Beta period will encounter a 'sign in to enter this menu' error," publisher Warner Bros explains.

There'll be no crossplay functionality at this time, and you will require a valid PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription to participate.

ICYMI, Mortal Kombat 1's full DLC roster has now been revealed and includes Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

At the same time, NetherRealm Studios also dropped a new story trailer, too, detailing the Umgadi warrior priestesses, "selected from the first-born daughters of Outworld" who are trained to protect the royal family from infancy". We also get a peek at some of the fighting game's glorious cut-scenes and environments.

So far, a total of 15 characters confirmed for the main roster, which is set in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on 19th September.