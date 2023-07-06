Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Mortal Kombat 1 confirms Smoke and Rain as returning playable fighters

Plus, Scorpion, Frost, and more as Kameos.

Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales
Published on

The steady drip of Mortal Kombat 1 info continues in the run-up to the sort-of-rebooted fighter's 19th September launch, with developer NetherRealm having now confirmed Smoke and Rain as playable characters, alongside some familiar faces returning as assistive Kameos.

Not including today's announcements, NetherRealm has so-far confirmed a total of 10 playable characters for Mortal Kombat 1: Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Kitana, Kung Lao, Liu Kang, Mileena, Raiden, Scorpion, Shang Tsung (available via pre-order), and Sub-Zero.

Two more additions have now been revealed as part of NetherRealm's latest Kombat Kast livestream. Assassin-turned-cyborg Smoke is in, marking his first playable appearance in the main series since 2011's Mortal Kombat reboot. He's joined by moody demi-god Rain, who hasn't been benched quite so long, having appeared in Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC character.

Mortal Kombat 1's official Lin Kuei trailer - as ever, not for the squeamish.

Alongside those new playable arrivals, NetherRealm has also confirmed a number of characters who'll be joining Mortal Kombat 1 as assist-style Kameo Fighters: Cyrax, Frost, Scorpion, and Sektor. That second Scorpion (as with the second Johnny Cage appearing in the Kameo line-up) is possible because Kameo fighters are considered "non-canon".

Mortal Kombat 1 - which is set in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang - will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on 19th September.

Comments
