Midnight Suns adding Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm as paid post-launch DLC

Firaxis' Marvel-themed strategy game Midnight Suns will be adding the likes of Venom, Morbius, and Storm as paid DLC starting in early 2023.

Marvel's Midnight Suns, if you're unfamiliar, draws inspiration from the Midnight Sons comic book run of the mid-90s to deliver a superhero strategy game blending turn-based combat, card-battling, and Fire-Emblem-style relationship building. At launch on 2nd December, it'll include 12 playable heroes, ranging from the immediately familiar - think the Avengers and X-Men - to perhaps lesser-known characters from the likes of the Runaways.

However, publisher 2K has now confirmed Midnight Suns' roster will begin to expand in early 2023, when Deadpool joins the line-up as premium DLC. Deadpool arrives in the first of four planned DLC packs - all included in a season pass or available to purchase individually - with each one adding a new hero (plus their respective abilities), new story missions, upgrades for the Abbey, plus new skins and outfits.

Midnight Suns' second DLC pack will focus on Spider-Man's nemesis Venom, while pack three introduces Morbius - one of the original comic book Midnight Sons - and pack four brings the X-Men's Storm. 2K is yet to share an ETA for any of the packs beyond Deadpool, but it says full details on contents and release dates will be revealed at a later date.

Midnight Suns' season pass also includes what 2K is calling the Legendary Premium Pack, a bundle of 23 premium skins that'll be available when the game launches for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on 2nd December. This contains at least one skin for all 12 of the base game's heroes, with full details available in 2K's announcement post.