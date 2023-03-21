Marvel's Midnight Suns adds Morbius in latest DLC instalment

Marvel's Midnight Suns' post-launch DLC plan is now officially three quarters done, as living vampire Morbius takes his place at the Abbey today.

Morbius is the third DLC character to release for Firaxis' excellent strategy adventure, bringing the playable superhero roster up 15 alongside Blade, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Hulk, Iron Man, Magik, Nico Minoru, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Venom, and Wolverine.

Morbius' DLC release is officially known as The Hunger and sees the character - who comes equipped with 11 unique Hero Abilities and the laboratory Abbey upgrade - teaming up with the Midnight Suns in a bid to tackle New York City's vampyre threat across three new missions.

Players can access the first of these story additions as soon as they've completed the base game's 'Spidermaaaans' mission, and Firaxis notes the DLC also includes Morbius' three Hero Skins, seven Abbey Outfits, and two swimsuits.

The Hunger is out today on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, and is available to purchase separately or as part of the Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass (also included in the Legendary Edition). Morbius' arrival means there's one more DLC hero - Storm - still to come.

Marvel's Midnight Suns desginer Jake Solomon - who departed Firaxis in February after 23 years with the company - has announced he's currently seeking funding to set up a new studio, with an eye on making "a new kind of game".