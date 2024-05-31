The brilliant Marvel's Midnight Suns looks to be next Epic Games Store freebie

The next Epic Games Store freebie as part of the company's ongoing Mega Sale promotion will be Marvel's Midnight Suns.

That's according to Dealabs' always-reliable billbil-kun, who notes the game will be available to download next week from Thursday 6th until Thursday 13th June.

If you're yet to give it a go, Marvel's Midnight Suns is a brilliant character-centric role-player with Firaxis' trademark turn-based combat. Actions are made by cards, yes, but don't worry too much about that. It's fun, it's well-written, and being able to build up a secret base full of interesting Marvel superheroes is a blast.

Our Christian Donlan wrote that it was "great tactical fun nestled in a sweet-natured superhero dollhouse" in Eurogamer's Marvel's Midnight Suns review.

However, launched right at the tail end of 2022 to lacklustre marketing, Marvel's Midnight Suns failed to find an audience - and any plans for a follow-up quickly evaporated. Earlier this month, our Katharine caught up with Midnight Suns' creator Jake Solomon for details on what happened next, and what he's working on now.

The current Epic Games Store freebie is Chivalry 2, which yesterday replaced Farming Simulator 22. This current round of promotions kicked off with Dragon Age Inquisition - a strong choice ahead of us hopefully seeing more of the upcoming Dragon Age Dreadwolf very soon.