Marvel's Midnight Suns finally heading to Xbox One and PS4 next week

Marvel's Midnight Suns' long-delayed PS4 and Xbox One versions will finally launch next Thursday, 11th May - but the previously announced Switch release is now officially cancelled.

Midnight Suns - which blends card-battling turn-based combat and Fire-Emblem-style relationship building into a superb superhero strategy whole - had a bit of a bumpy road to release, getting two delays before it finally launched for PC, Series X/S, and PS5 last December.

At the time of its second delay, 2K made the surprise announcement it was postponing Marvel's Midnight Suns for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch indefinitely, only saying those versions would launch at "a later date" - and we've had no further updates until today.

Watch on YouTube Marvel's Midnight Suns also gets its fourth and final bit of paid post-launch DLC next week.

2K has now confirmed Marvel's Midnight Suns will launch digitally for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next Thursday, 11th May, in a post on its website. The release coincides with the arrival of the game's fourth and final bit of post-launch DLC, Blood Storm, which adds Storm as a playable character alongside new story missions. The publisher made no mention of a physical release for Midnight Suns on Xbox One and PS4, but it did confirm - albeit with no explanation - that the Switch version is "no longer planned".

If you've been patiently awaiting the arrival of Midnight Suns on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, the good news is it's a bit of a treat. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan called the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions "great tactical fun nestled in a sweet-natured superhero dollhouse" in his Recommended review last year.