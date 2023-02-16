Marvel's Midnight Suns' Venom DLC out next week, free trial available now

Firaxis' excellent superhero strategy adventure Marvel's Midnight Suns is preparing to open The Abbey's doors and welcome another new fighter, with its previously announced Venom DLC now confirmed to be arriving next Thursday, 23rd February. And ahead of that, publisher 2K has launched another free trial across all platforms, plus discounts on the base game.

Venom will be the second DLC character to join Marvel's Midnight Suns' original playable superhero line-up - consisting of Blade, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Hulk, Iron Man, Magik, Nico Minoru, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, and Wolverine - following on from the addition of Deadpool last month.

Venom's DLC release, titled Redemption, includes three new story missions continuing on from those seen in Deadpool's DLC, new skins and outfits, plus a new Research project known as Whisper Web, said to expand the tactical options for the Intel resource. Redemption will be available to purchase separately or as part of the Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass, included in the Legendary Edition. Two more DLC characters - Morbius and Storm - are still to come.

Marvel's Midnight Suns - "Redemption" Venom DLC Trailer.

Alongside today's release date reveal for Venom, 2K has announced it'll be discounting Marvel's Midnight Suns across all platforms. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, there's 40% off the Enhanced and Legendary editions, albeit only for PlayStation Plus subscribers on Sony's console. Steam users, meanwhile, can secure 40% off all versions. Discounts end 20th February on Xbox, 1st March on PlayStation, and 2nd March on Steam.

Finally, 2K has also announced it's re-releasing the trial versions it made available toward the end of last year. On PS5, there a two-hour trial for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and Xbox will see a three-hour trial available to everyone. This'll remain available on both platforms until 27th January 2024. As for Steam, it's having an "All-Access Weekend" for Marvel's Midnight Suns from today, 16th February, until 19th February. All progress and purchases will carry over to the full game.

And if you still need some convincing that it's worth giving a go, Eurogamer's Christian Donlan was a big fan of Marvel's Midnight Suns when he reviewed it late last year, calling it "great tactical fun nestled in a sweet-natured superhero dollhouse" and slapping it with a Recommended badge.